Silence is not solidarity: Diaspora Jews must speak when Israel strays

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In 2010, I said something I thought was unremarkable — that the government of Israel’s actions directly affect me as a Jew living in London. “When they do good things it is good for me; when they do bad things, it’s bad for me,” I said, noting that Israel lies at the heart of my identity.

My comments ignited a firestorm. Some called me a self-hating Jew or said I was giving succor to Israel’s enemies. More maddening, both then and now, were those who told me, in private, that they agreed but that such things should not be said in public.

I have heard every variation of this refrain for over 15 years but have continued to speak out. If Israel were something only Israelis can comment on, it would not be the Nation-State of the Jewish People — but just a state like any other.

Two years ago, I co-founded The London Initiative with Mike Prashker to give structure to our feedback. Our goal was to strengthen partnerships between Israelis, both Jewish and Arab, and Diaspora Jews who share a commitment to what we call the Triangle — mature liberal democracy, societal fairness for all Israel’s citizens, and the pursuit of secure peace. These are neither fringe propositions nor partisan policies. They are the values of our Jewish state as laid out in its Declaration of Independence. They are Israel’s operating system.

When these foundational values come under threat, we believe that Diaspora Jews have a responsibility to speak out, in partnership with likeminded Israelis asking for our support.

In August last year, The London Initiative sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signed by over 6,300 Jews from 20 countries. We raised urgent concerns about humanitarian aid, the hostages, Jewish-extremist violence and incitement from within his own government. It was measured, principled and rooted in Zionist values. And it was ignored. The Diaspora, it seemed, was expected to keep its wallets open and its mouths shut.

Last week, in the face of unprecedented levels of violence by Jewish extremists in the West Bank, we wrote to President Isaac Herzog. We cited the IDF chief of staff’s condemnation of Jewish-extremist violence as a strategic threat and called on the President to demand an end to this terror and the impunity that enables it. Almost 4,000 have signed so far.

Then something remarkable happened.

The president neither ignored nor scorned us but replied, sharing the conviction that such violence “contradicts Jewish ethical tradition and the values upon which Israel was founded.” He confirmed he has demanded that all available means be used to bring perpetrators to justice. He acknowledged that this violence “plays directly into the hands of Israel’s detractors, fuelling hatred that weakens us as a nation and jeopardises Jews everywhere.” And he thanked the signatories for their concern and mutual responsibility.

Israel’s head of state publicly acknowledged the partnership between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, recognized that Jewish-extremist violence damages both Israel and Jews around the world, and thanked Diaspora Jews for engaging. He validated that Diaspora Jews not only have a right to speak, but a duty. President Herzog’s response — principled and courageous in the fractured political climate he navigates — is an outstanding act of leadership.

This seminal moment should encourage Diaspora Jews to engage constructively with Israel, with humility for the challenges Israelis face but clear-eyed too that Israel’s direction of travel affects Jews everywhere.

I have defended Israel against those who delegitimize it. We cannot be quiet when Israel’s enemies demonize it and our connection to it. But nor should we remain silent when the actions of some of Israel’s politicians run counter to our values and its own founding ideals. When we speak out, we are not using the language of our enemies, but voicing the call of an ancient people for justice and fairness. We should never flinch from doing so. It strengthens us.

In contrast, when violent Jewish extremists carry out attacks on Palestinians, when their protectors in the Knesset turn a blind eye, while passing outrageous legislation like the death penalty law, it weakens Israel and weakens all of us. And it does more damage to the reputation of Israel and the Jewish people than a thousand protest letters ever could.

Sadly, many communal leaders we approached to sign either ignored the request or explained why it was not convenient or why the timing was wrong.

We know all too well that there is an explosion of antisemitism facing our communities. But staying silent when we see our values violated, in this instance by thugs rampaging in the West Bank, does nothing to help the fight against antisemitism at home. We also understand that Israel is at war, Israelis are again under fire and our solidarity is with them. But here’s the thing: if our Israeli friends and colleagues can stand up for their democratic values even as they shelter from Iranian missiles, we should be able to muster the courage to sign a letter. When we stand up for our values, confident in who we are, we will be stronger in facing our myriad challenges.

Diaspora Jewry needs the confidence to work in partnership with Israelis for the Israel envisaged in the Declaration of Independence. That confidence must be underpinned by forthright leadership from our communal institutions. Staying silent when things are going wrong is not protecting the community — it is abandoning it.

Israel’s president showed moral courage — many of our own communal leaders need to find theirs. The “keep your wallets open and mouths shut” era is over. The stakes are too high, the values too precious, and the partnership too important to be surrendered to silence.

Our own leaders should realize that when faced with a moral crisis speaking up is not an inconvenience, but an obligation, and now is the time.

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Mick Davis is co-founder of The London Initiative and former chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council and UJIA.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.