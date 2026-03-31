Before he hit a Passover seder, Zohran Mamdani shared an Eid dinner with Hasan Piker

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Piker’s megaphone has driven a wedge in the Democratic Party. Effie Phillips-Staley, who is running for Congress in a heavily Jewish district just outside NYC, sparked backlash from Democratic officials for appearing with Piker on Saturday.

In response to a listener who asked if Mamdani disavowed him, Piker laughed and said, “No, he did not disavow me.” Mamdani was criticized during the mayoral race for interviewing with Piker, who has made controversial remarks, including calling Orthodox Jews “inbred” and saying that Hamas was “the lesser of two evils” in comparison with Israel.

But Piker revealed on a stream Saturday that he had a “very productive” conversation with Mamdani, who he called a “charmer.” Piker also said first lady Rama Duwaji was present and called her “dope.”

A spokesperson for the mayor said the private event, which was excluded from his public schedule, included hundreds of people. The spokeperson declined to tell Politico who organized the dinner or where it took place.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was briefly heckled during an appearance at a Passover seder at City Winery on Monday night, as he spoke about “the rising tide of antisemitism.”

A person in the back of the room interrupted the mayor, shouting, “Every Jewish organization is a target.” They were shushed and chastised for “xenophobia” by other attendees. Mamdani acknowledged the heckler by saying, “This is New York City, and we love to be here,” adding the city was no place for “complete decorum.”

The crowd at the annual seder hosted by Jewish entrepreneur Michael Dorf included other skeptics of Mamdani, whose responses to antisemitic incidents and continued alignment with pro-Palestinian activists have strained his ties with some segments of the Jewish community.

“I have to say I didn’t vote for him,” one attendee told our Grace Gilson. “I have certain feelings about him that I think a lot of other people have, but that’s neither here nor there. But that was kind of surprising that a couple of people kind of went out of their way to heckle.”

Another attendee questioned Mamdani’s participation in the holiday. “It feels inauthentic to have him speak about matzah or Judaism, when the whole holiday is about Jews that were enslaved by Pharaoh and then went back to the homeland of Israel,” she said.