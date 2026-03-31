Penn must turn over list of Jewish employees to Trump administration, federal judge rules

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A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the University of Pennsylvania must turn over lists of Jewish employees as part of the Trump administration’s investigation into antisemitism on its campus.

The ruling marked a significant blow to the school and its Jewish leadership, who submitted court filings opposing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s requests for information on its Jewish employees in January. The EEOC’s subpoena stemmed from a 2023 probe into Penn’s handling of antisemitism complaints from Jewish employees.

In a 32-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert dismissed arguments by Penn and the leaders of Jewish groups on campus who said in separate filings that the Trump administration’s requests were “disturbing and unconstitutional.”

“Penn and other groups and associations the Court permitted to intervene significantly raised the dispute’s temperature by impliedly and even expressly comparing the EEOC’s efforts to protect Jewish employees from antisemitism to the Holocaust and the Nazis’ compilation of ‘lists of Jews,’” Pappert wrote. “Such allegations are unfortunate and inappropriate.”

While Pappert wrote that Penn does not have to provide information to the EEOC about which Jewish organization each individual is affiliated with, he ordered that the school comply with the EEOC’s subpoena by May 1.

“Though ineptly worded, the request had an understandable purpose — to obtain in a narrowly tailored way, as opposed to seeking information on all university employees, information on individuals in Penn’s Jewish community who could have experienced or witnessed antisemitism in the workplace,” Pappert wrote.

The University of Pennsylvania and the leadership of the campus’ Chabad, Hillel and MEOR chapters did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The leaders of each of the Jewish groups had joined Penn in opposing the Trump administration’s request.

The ruling comes as the Trump administration has ramped up its prosecution of antisemitism allegations at top schools across the country in recent weeks, including separate federal discrimination lawsuits at Harvard University and UCLA.