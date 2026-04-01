Lawyers for NYC Palestinian activist targeted in firebomb plot call for broader probe

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🔎 Lawyers for Palestinian activist targeted in firebomb plot call for broader probe
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Lawyers for Nerdeen Kiswani, a pro-Palestinian activist, say that threats against her are broader than the one suspect arrested for plotting to firebomb her home in Brookyln.
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Kiswani’s attorneys said in a press conference outside City Hall on Monday that they planned to pursue justice not only for Alexander Heifler — the New Jersey man accused of the alleged assassination attempt — but also for others who incited violence against Kiswani, reported AmNY.
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Heifler was a member of the JDL 613 Brotherhood, which is an offshoot of the Jewish Defense League, a pro-Israel group designated as a terrorist organization by the FBI.
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Kiswani previously sued Betar USA, another far-right pro-Israel group, which she accused of a campaign to harass and endanger her because of her activism. A hearing in that civil case is scheduled for April 14.
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Attorney Eric Lee also said that investigators should further scrutinize a Feb. 10 group video call described in the criminal complaint, in which Heifler discussed a location to throw Molotov cocktails. Lee said this call suggested that other people knew about or were involved in the plot.
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Kiswani heads the hardline pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime. She praised Mayor Zohran Mamdani during the press conference, saying he delivered the strongest response to her targeting from an elected official. Mamdani said in a statement that Kiswani’s experience belonged to a broader pattern of “an alarming rise in threats and violence across the country targeting Palestinian human rights advocates.”
🗣 AOC pledges to vote against any military aid to Israel
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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez committed to vote against any military aid to Israel on Tuesday during a meeting with the New York City Democratic Socialists of America.
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The pledge marked a shift for the progressive NYC congresswoman, who has previously opposed sending offensive weapons to Israel but backed allocations for defensive aid, such as for the Iron Dome missile defense system. Her comments were first reported by City and State.
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Ocasio-Cortez also told DSA members that she would oppose efforts to codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism into law. The definition has drawn criticism from the left because it identifies some forms of Israel criticism as antisemitic.
✍ Sketches from a concentration camp turn up in a Westchester closet
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Over 20 sketches from a World War II concentration camp were discovered in a closet in Westchester County, according to The New York Times.
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The sketches were made by a member of the French Resistance, Marcel Roux, who was not Jewish. They depict violence and hunger in the Langenstein-Zwieberge camp, a subcamp of Buchenwald in Germany.
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Kenneth and Helene Orce uncovered these pieces of history while renovating a house they bought in Westchester. Now, the sketches are on display at the Holocaust, Genocide and Interfaith Education Center at Manhattan University in the Bronx.
🏆 Jewish Lawyers Guild awards judges at annual gala
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The Jewish Lawyers Guild honored two of New York’s highest-ranking judges with awards at its 47th annual gala, reported AmNY.
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Jeffrey Sunshine, the longtime Brooklyn Supreme Court justice who now serves as the state’s top judge for matrimonial matters, received the Benjamin N. Cardozo Award. And the Golda Meir Memorial Award, named for the former Israeli prime minister, was presented to Bronx Supreme Court Justice Joseph Capella.
🫓 City seders
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Stuck without a Passover seder tonight or Thursday? Don’t worry! Restaurants across NYC are offering seder menus for those in need of communal comfort.
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Talia’s Steakhouse on the Upper West Side will continue its 24-year tradition of kosher Passover seders. Each table has a Haggadah that guests can read at their own pace, but expect to sing “Ma’Nishtana” and “Dayenu” altogether.
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In Tribeca, Bubby’s is offering self-led seders. This one is BYOH (bring your own Haggadah).
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Kubeh in Greenwich Village will have a menu of comforting classics, from matzo ball soup to “Safta’s rice.”
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And if you’re in Williamsburg, check out the Passover menu at the Tel Aviv-inspired Mesiba.
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