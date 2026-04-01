Lawyers for NYC Palestinian activist targeted in firebomb plot call for broader probe

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Lawyers for Nerdeen Kiswani, a pro-Palestinian activist, say that threats against her are broader than the one suspect arrested for plotting to firebomb her home in Brookyln.

Kiswani’s attorneys said in a press conference outside City Hall on Monday that they planned to pursue justice not only for Alexander Heifler — the New Jersey man accused of the alleged assassination attempt — but also for others who incited violence against Kiswani, reported AmNY.

Heifler was a member of the JDL 613 Brotherhood, which is an offshoot of the Jewish Defense League, a pro-Israel group designated as a terrorist organization by the FBI.

Kiswani previously sued Betar USA, another far-right pro-Israel group, which she accused of a campaign to harass and endanger her because of her activism. A hearing in that civil case is scheduled for April 14.

Attorney Eric Lee also said that investigators should further scrutinize a Feb. 10 group video call described in the criminal complaint, in which Heifler discussed a location to throw Molotov cocktails. Lee said this call suggested that other people knew about or were involved in the plot.