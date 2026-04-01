AOC reportedly shifts on US aid to Israel, saying she opposes even defensive spending

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Rep. Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez reportedly told members of the Democratic Socialists of America on Tuesday night that she would oppose all U.S. aid to Israel, including for defensive weapons.

The comments marked a reversal for the progressive congresswoman, who previously has opposed aid that would support offensive weapons but has backed allocations for defensive aid, such as to the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The DSA meeting took place as Iranian cluster bombs fell in Israel, seriously injuring a young girl and lightly wounding at least another dozen Israelis. Israeli officials say Iran has shot about 400 ballistic missiles toward Israel in the month since the United States and Israel jointly launched a war against Iran, with the Iron Dome and other systems intercepting 92% of them.

Peter Sterne, an editor at City and State NY, was the first to report Ocasio-Cortez’s comments at the meeting, which was streamed online for members only.

The meeting was a forum to determine whether the DSA will endorse Ocasio-Cortez’s reelection bid this fall, seen as an inevitability as she is an unofficial leader of the progressive movement who is running unopposed. It comes as opposition to Israel becomes a litmus test among Democrats, particularly in the party’s progressive wing.

Asked whether she would support an arms embargo on Israel, according to Sterne’s report, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I have not once ever voted to authorize funding to Israel, and I will never. The Israeli government should be able to finance their own weapons if they seek to arm themselves.”

A member then asked her to clarify: “If the moment presents itself in Congress, will you commit to voting ‘no’ for any spending on arms for Israel, including so-called ‘defensive capabilities?’”

Ocasio-Cortez answered, “Yes.”

The member then said the DSA would support Ocasio-Cortez in that instance. She has in the past run afoul of the far-left party, including in 2024 when it pulled its endorsement of her after she participated in a panel on antisemitism. She has also drawn criticism from the left for being willing to support Israel’s defensive capabilities.

Israeli leaders say they aim to “taper off” their dependence on U.S. military aid within the next decade, a timeline that could face pressure for acceleration as both Democrats and Republicans turn against sending U.S. funding to Israel.

According to Sterne, Ocasio-Cortez also told DSA members that she would oppose efforts to codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism into law. The definition has drawn criticism from the left because it identifies some forms of Israel criticism as antisemitic, even as it expressly permits criticism of the Israeli government.