Connecticut Catholic school punishes students who targeted ‘Jew Canaan’ rivals on social media

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A Connecticut Catholic school has issued punishments in connection with a series of antisemitic social media posts about the school’s hockey rivals last month, The New York Times reported.

Posts associated with fans of Fairfield College Preparatory School disparaged the New Canaan Rams ahead of their March 23 game, which the Rams won, according to the newspaper.

“Win or lose we booze, and at least we’re not Jews. Hail Fairfield,” read one of the social media images, according to the New York Times, while another depicted a New Canaan player wearing a kippah and an Israel jersey. Some used the epithet “Jew Canaan.”

The school informed families about the posts and told the New York Times that the posts did not reflect Fairfield Prep’s values.

“We are very aware of the offensive antisemitic comments and posts,” a spokeswoman said. “Antisemitism is repugnant and antithetical to our values as a school and antithetical to the Jesuit tradition. There have been disciplinary actions that have been taken related to the social media posts.”

Many Jewish high school students say casual antisemitism is common at their schools, and the Anti-Defamation League recorded a sharp rise in reported incidents of antisemitism in K-12 schools in recent years, noting that independent schools, which vary in their accountability processes, may have fewer safeguards than public schools.