NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorses AOC’s opposition to funding Israel’s Iron Dome

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Mamdani’s comment came as Israelis began celebrating Passover under heavy fire from both Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli officials say the Iron Dome and other air defense systems have intercepted 92% of missiles aimed at the country since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28.

Ocasio-Cortez also doubled down on her position on X, saying, “The Israeli government is well able to fund the Iron Dome system, which has proven critical to keep innocent civilians safe from rocket attacks and bombardment.”

“I support what the congresswoman said,” said Mamdani, adding that he had encouraged the endorsement and considered her an “inspiration.” Mamdani is a longtime and vociferous critic of Israel.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani backed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s promise to vote against any military aid to Israel, including defensive aid, during a press conference last week. Ocasio-Cortez received an endorsement from the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani’s party, after making the commitment.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference on Thursday that 55% of confirmed hate crimes in New York City this year so far have been antisemitic. She announced the NYPD will now publish two sets of hate crime figures, separating reported and confirmed crimes, after a shift away from reported crimes angered some Jewish New Yorkers .

Neil Hurlock is accused of following the victim onto a train, punching him in the face several times and throwing him onto subway seats. He also allegedly called the man, who was wearing a kippah and reading a religious text, a “f—ing Jew.” He was charged with assault, menacing, robbery and aggravated harassment as hate crimes.

The Brooklyn district attorney’s office indicted a man on Wednesday for “brutally assaulting” a Jewish man on a Brooklyn train in “an unprovoked and senseless act of anti-Semitic hate,” reported The Times of Israel .

These patrols, known as Mobile Protection Units, are monitoring parts of Manhattan and the Bronx with high Jewish populations, reported The Times of Israel . CSS plans to expand the program to other cities.

The Community Security Service, a Jewish nonprofit that trains volunteers to protect synagogues and Jewish events, has launched a new street patrol program in NYC.

Miller, a Black man who was 19 at the time, always maintained his innocence. Okunov was murdered during a time of rising tensions between the Black and Jewish communities in Crown Heights, which hosts the Chabad-Lubavitch movement’s headquarters.

This ruling means that Okunov’s murder is unlikely ever to be solved. The rabbi, who had moved to the United States from the Soviet Union three years earlier, was killed while walking to morning prayer services in Crown Heights . He was robbed of his prayer shawl and tefillin.

A judge has vacated the conviction of Carl Miller , who served 30 years in prison after being convicted of murdering Rabbi David Okunov in Brooklyn. The judge said Miller is “actually innocent” of the crime.

When 150 inmates of Rikers Island attended Passover seders on Wednesday night, they found copies of a printed letter from Mayor Zohran Mamdani on their seats.

The letter wished them a “Chag Pesach Sameach” and likened their plights to those of Jews in the Passover exodus story. “Like the Jewish people in Egypt, you too hold fast to your faith in the face of the unknown,” Mamdani’s letter read. “And like the Jewish people in Egypt, you do so while often wrestling with bitter feelings of loneliness and despair.”

The letter came as the mayor faces scrutiny from segments of the city’s Jewish community over his views on Israel and continued alignment with pro-Palestinian protesters. Days earlier, Mamdani’s attendance at a Manhattan seder sparked some tense moments and led the Israeli-American comedian Modi Rosenfeld to cancel his appearance.