15 Jews arrested at Palantir protest after Mamdani joins ‘Seder in the Street’

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🫓 Mamdani joins progressive Jews at ‘Seder in the Street’
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Zohran Mamdani became the first sitting mayor to join “Seder in the Streets,” an event hosted annually by the progressive group Jews for Racial & Economic Justice.
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“Celebrating Passover together is also an opportunity for New Yorkers at large to celebrate the lessons Passover leaves all of us across these five boroughs — lessons of hope overcoming fear,” Mamdani said at the event on Monday.
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The mayor was joined by his Jewish ally and congressional candidate Brad Lander, who spoke about civilian deaths in Gaza and Iran, as well as mass deportations and killings by ICE in the United States. “Isn’t it wrong to kill or enslave other people’s children?” said Lander. Mamdani and Lander also attended the event last year, when they were both mayoral candidates.
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Other attendants carried signs that read, “Defeating tyrants since Pharoah” and “ICE out of New York. Let our people go.” Organizers of the annual gathering focused this year on the “New York for All” Act, a state bill that would ban state and local officials from collaborating with immigration agents.
- The event came as tensions in synagogues and Jewish communities have boiled over support for Israel and how to handle rising antisemitism. Ammiel Hirsch, the senior rabbi of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, said Mamdani was not engaging with the majority of Jewish New Yorkers. “This organization is legitimate and relevant, but it doesn’t represent the majority of American Jews and New York Jews,” Hirsch told The New York Times.
🪧 Jewish protesters arrested at Palantir building
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After “Seder in the Streets,” JFREJ activists headed to the Palantir Technology office in the West Village for a protest ending with 15 arrests, according to the organizers.
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While 300 people demonstrated outside, a smaller group occupied the lobby with a banner that read, “ICE kidnaps, Palantir profits. Let our people go.” The group inside the building read testimony from people in ICE detention and sang with rabbis.
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“This Passover, in honor of the Jewish holiday of liberation, it feels like a mitzvah, a sacred obligation, to sit here and refuse to leave until Palantir ends its collusion and complicity with ICE’s terror campaign,” said Rabbi Miriam Grossman, according to The New York Daily News.
✍ UJA sends Mamdani 3,000 letters on buffer zone bills
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UJA-Federation of New York has inundated Mamdani’s office with 3,000 emails urging him to sign two bills that would restrict protests outside schools and houses of worship, reported City and State.
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“Communities of faith — and the families who rely on our schools — are facing real concerns about harassment, intimidation, and obstruction at their doors,” said the letter from the leading Jewish nonprofit. The bills were introduced after a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside Park East Synagogue in November.
- UJA organized the letter-writing campaign after the City Council approved the bills last month, leaving Mamdani to sign or veto them. Mamdani has expressed reservations about the proposals, suggesting they could hamper free speech, although the bill related to houses of worship passed with a veto-proof majority.
🕍 Long Island town ordered to pay $19M after blocking Chabad synagogue construction
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After nearly two decades of legal sparring, a town on Long Island has been ordered to pay a local Chabad center $19 million. The payment settles claims that officials unlawfully blocked the construction of a synagogue on a Chabad rabbi’s property.
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Rabbi Aaron Konikov and Lubavitch of Old Westbury sued the Village of Old Westbury in 2008, after the village passed a law that restricted land plots for houses of worship as Konikov sought to build a synagogue on his property.
🥯 Barney Greengrass dips into merch
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Barney Greengrass, the storied Jewish deli serving the Upper West Side, is entering its Gen-Z era.
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Moe Greengrass, the 19-year-old, fourth-generation member of the deli’s family tree, will launch a Barney Greengrass clothing line this spring. It will be called “1908,” after the year the business was founded.
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Barney Greengrass could be capitalizing on its recent pop culture cred. As part of the “Marty Supreme” press tour, director Josh Safdie and rapper and actor Tyler, the Creator visited the deli.
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