15 Jews arrested at Palantir protest after Mamdani joins ‘Seder in the Street’

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Zohran Mamdani became the first sitting mayor to join “Seder in the Streets,” an event hosted annually by the progressive group Jews for Racial & Economic Justice.

“Celebrating Passover together is also an opportunity for New Yorkers at large to celebrate the lessons Passover leaves all of us across these five boroughs — lessons of hope overcoming fear,” Mamdani said at the event on Monday.

The mayor was joined by his Jewish ally and congressional candidate Brad Lander, who spoke about civilian deaths in Gaza and Iran, as well as mass deportations and killings by ICE in the United States. “Isn’t it wrong to kill or enslave other people’s children?” said Lander. Mamdani and Lander also attended the event last year, when they were both mayoral candidates.

Other attendants carried signs that read, “Defeating tyrants since Pharoah” and “ICE out of New York. Let our people go.” Organizers of the annual gathering focused this year on the “New York for All” Act, a state bill that would ban state and local officials from collaborating with immigration agents.

The event came as tensions in synagogues and Jewish communities have boiled over support for Israel and how to handle rising antisemitism. Ammiel Hirsch, the senior rabbi of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, said Mamdani was not engaging with the majority of Jewish New Yorkers. “This organization is legitimate and relevant, but it doesn’t represent the majority of American Jews and New York Jews,” Hirsch told The New York Times.