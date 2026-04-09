Mamdani hosts Jewish staffers for Gracie Mansion seder, complete with matzah ball soup

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Mamdani joined a different “Seder in the Streets,” hosted by the progressive group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace held a Passover demonstration outside City Comptroller Mark Levine’s office on Wednesday, demanding that Levine not reinvest city funds in bonds tied to Israel. They called the event a “seder in the streets.”

Mamdani’s Passover activities have been closely watched by Jewish New Yorkers, as a segment of the community remains critical of his views on Israel and alignment with the pro-Palestinian movement.

“Taking turns reading from the Haggadah with hardworking public servants would have been joyous enough — dayenu! But we also got to share delicious matzo ball soup,” Mamdani said on Instagram on Wednesday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was “honored” to host Jewish City Hall staff for a seder in Gracie Mansion this week.

A Pakistani man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to plotting a mass killing of Jews at a Brooklyn center in the name of ISIS.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan planned to “murder as many Jewish people as possible” in October 2024, answering ISIS calls to kill Jewish people on the anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Khan, who was living in Canada through a student visa, was arrested while driving to the U.S. border and extradited to the United States in 2025.

Though the Jewish center in Brooklyn was unnamed by the U.S. attorney’s office, Khan said in conversations with undercover officers that he wanted to target “Israeli Jewish chabads.” He also said that “New york is perfect to target jews” because it has the “largest Jewish population In america.”