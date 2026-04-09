Mamdani hosts Jewish staffers for Gracie Mansion seder, complete with matzah ball soup

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🫓 Mamdani hosts Jewish staffers for Gracie Mansion seder
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Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was “honored” to host Jewish City Hall staff for a seder in Gracie Mansion this week.
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“Taking turns reading from the Haggadah with hardworking public servants would have been joyous enough — dayenu! But we also got to share delicious matzo ball soup,” Mamdani said on Instagram on Wednesday.
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Mamdani’s Passover activities have been closely watched by Jewish New Yorkers, as a segment of the community remains critical of his views on Israel and alignment with the pro-Palestinian movement.
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Meanwhile, the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace held a Passover demonstration outside City Comptroller Mark Levine’s office on Wednesday, demanding that Levine not reinvest city funds in bonds tied to Israel. They called the event a “seder in the streets.”
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Mamdani joined a different “Seder in the Streets,” hosted by the progressive group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, on Monday.
🚨 Pakistani man pleads guilty to plotting attack on Jewish center in Brooklyn
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A Pakistani man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to plotting a mass killing of Jews at a Brooklyn center in the name of ISIS.
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Muhammad Shahzeb Khan planned to “murder as many Jewish people as possible” in October 2024, answering ISIS calls to kill Jewish people on the anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Khan, who was living in Canada through a student visa, was arrested while driving to the U.S. border and extradited to the United States in 2025.
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Though the Jewish center in Brooklyn was unnamed by the U.S. attorney’s office, Khan said in conversations with undercover officers that he wanted to target “Israeli Jewish chabads.” He also said that “New york is perfect to target jews” because it has the “largest Jewish population In america.”
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Khan pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge in Manhattan federal court and said he regretted the plot, calling it a “terrible, extremely dangerous and morally reprehensible idea,” according to the Associated Press.
🚔 Pro-Palestinian activist confesses to torching 11 NYPD vehicles
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Brooklyn activist Jakhi McCray pleaded guilty on Wednesday to setting on fire 11 empty police vehicles last summer, the Associated Press reported.
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At the time, McCray released a statement saying that he and other activists were harassed for speaking out about “the genocide in Palestine and the kidnapping of migrants.” He turned himself in a month after the arson attack.
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In a statement, a collective of activists supporting McCray called him “dedicated organizer, activist, and community member whose work has touched countless lives.”
🎙 Comedian heckled for being ‘a Jew’ at Upper West Side show
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Comedian Judy Gold, who has long incorporated Jewish identity into her performances, says she was heckled during a show at the New York Comedy Club this week. In a video shared by Gold, she called a person in the crowd “annoying.” He responded, “You’re a Jew.”
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“It’s come to this: Antisemites aren’t even ashamed anymore, even on the Upper West Side,” Gold said on social media. She thanked the club’s staff for acting quickly to escort the heckler out.
💼 Nurse fired after calling Israelis “baby killers” in Times Square
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Jennifer Koonings, a nurse who worked at the Manhattan-based practice Inspire Mental Health Services, has been fired after she filmed herself shouting at a group of Israelis in Times Square.
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Koonings posted videos on Instagram of herself yelling at a group of men over the weekend, saying they were “baby killers” and “worse than the Nazis.” A person dressed as Spider-Man attempted to subdue her, saying, “You don’t need to harass people. You don’t know anything about them.”
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A crowdfunding page for Koonings said that she was fired from her job shortly after her videos went viral.
🗣 Mahmoud Khalil says Jews shouldn’t fear him
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Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate and leading pro-Palestinian activist, said in an interview with The Forward that his movement was misunderstood by critics who believed “we want to drive all Jews to the sea.”
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“The Jewish people are part of the land and they should remain that way,” said Khalil, who continues to fight a deportation case. “I want to liberate everyone.”
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