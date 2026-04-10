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🔎 NYC progressives face questions about defensive aid to Israel
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Progressive candidates in the city are facing questions about their positions on U.S. funding for defensive aid to Israel — and some are changing their minds.
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Michael Blake, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres from the left, said at a debate hosted by One NYC Action on Tuesday that he opposed all military aid to Israel, including defensive funding.
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“We need to absolutely stop the aid that is happening. We need to stop sending money,” Blake said. That marked a change from views that Blake expressed at an event in January, when he said that he would continue to support funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system and considered it separate from other military aid, Jewish Insider reported.
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Meanwhile, Brad Lander, the progressive challenger to Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, declined to comment on whether he supported Iron Dome funding to Jewish Insider this week. Lander told The New York Post last year, while running for mayor, that the United States should continue to fund the Iron Dome and other defensive systems.
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The Iron Dome until recently drew broad bipartisan support, but even defensive aid for Israel has increasingly divided Democrats as Israel grows more unpopular with Americans. Goldman and Torres both continue to support the Iron Dome.
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The question is becoming a litmus test for progressives, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez winning an endorsement from the Democratic Socialists of America this week after pledging to vote against defensive aid. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is also a DSA member, backed her position.
👋 Peter Chatzky calls it quits in Hudson Valley
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Peter Chatzky, the Jewish tech founder who loaned himself $5 million to unseat Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in the Hudson Valley, has ended his campaign.
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“Were I to continue my campaign, the party establishment and my competitors would need to spend significant effort and money to defeat me, resources that would be better used to defeat Mike Lawler,” Chatzky said in a statement.
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Beth Davidson, a Rockland County legislator who is also Jewish, led the race’s Democratic primary candidates in recent polls with 23% of the vote. She was followed by Cait Conley, who was endorsed by a major pro-Israel lobbying group, Chatzky and Effie Phillips-Staley, a critic of Israel who received backlash for appearing on Hasan Piker’s show.
🎨 Modigliani heir reclaims painting looted by the Nazis
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A prized painting by the Jewish Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani has been reclaimed by the estate of Oscar Stettiner, a Jewish antiques dealer who had it confiscated from his shop in Paris by the Nazis.
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A judge in New York Supreme Court ruled last week that Stettiner’s family was entitled to the painting from 1918, titled “Seated Man With a Cane,” reported The New York Times. It must now be returned by the Nahmad family of art dealers, who have held the work in storage in Switzerland since 1996.
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Stettiner died in France in 1948, but the decision is a victory for his grandson, Philippe Maestracci, a farmer living in France.
📚 Reading list
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New York-based writer Molly Crabapple tackles the history of the Jewish Labor Bund, the early 20th-century socialist movement that fought against Bolshevism and Nazism as well as Zionism, in “Here Where We Live Is Our Country” — out on shelves this week.
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Another fresh addition for your reading list: New Yorker Judy Batalion’s novel “The Last Woman of Warsaw,” about two Jewish women in 1930s Warsaw.
🕯 The Museum of Jewish Heritage marks Yom HaShoah
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The Museum of Jewish Heritage will host its Annual Gathering of Remembrance on Sunday at Temple Emanu-El, gathering thousands of New Yorkers to observe Yom HaShoah. The program will feature music, a candle-lighting ceremony and remarks from Holocaust survivors and descendants.
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