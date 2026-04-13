Woman fired for calling Israelis ‘baby killers’ in Times Square raises $32K from fans

After declining to give a definitive answer last week, Brad Lander said that he would vote against all military aid to Israel, including defensive aid for the Iron Dome .

The pivot from Lander, who’s running for Congress in NY-10, came a week after progressive Congress members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna declared they’d vote against sending funding for the Iron Dome.

In an interview with the New York Editorial Board, an informal group of veteran journalists, Lander also discussed the rise of antisemitism and attacks like the failed one on Temple Israel in Michigan, which he said he feels “really deeply.” One of the rabbis at Temple Israel was Lander’s co-counselor at a Jewish summer camp.