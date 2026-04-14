Jewish protesters arrested outside Schumer’s office while calling for US to ‘stop arming Israel’

Roughly 300 New Yorkers protested outside the offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand yesterday, calling for the U.S. government to “stop arming Israel.” Over 90 were taken into police custody.

The protest, led by anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace, was held as the U.S. Senate is expected to vote later this week on a Bernie Sanders-led resolution that the Vermont senator said would halt the sale of “nearly half a billion dollars worth of bombs and bulldozers to the Israeli military.”