Extremist, far-right Jewish Defense League is back in the news

The Jewish Defense League, the far-right, now-defunct organization that was labeled a terrorist group in 2001, was thrust into the spotlight after a member of a modern-day offshoot was arrested for an assassination plot targeting pro-Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani.

Since then, the New York Times spoke with Yisrael Yaacob Ben Avraham, the recent Jewish convert who founded the JDL 613 Brotherhood in 2024. The group, which emphasizes the importance of Jews being able to “block a punch and throw a punch” and “get a firearm if they want to,” was created out of “admiration” for the extremist JDL founder Rabbi Meir Kahane, and “out of anguish over the Oct. 7 attack and anxiety over the rise in antisemitism during the war in Gaza.”