Rama Duwaji apologizes for old posts, but not for likes praising Oct. 7 ‘resistance’

Left-wing organization Jews for Racial and Economic Justice issued five new endorsements yesterday under its political arm, the Jewish Vote.

One of its endorsees is

David Orkin

, a Jewish democratic socialist and immigrant workers’ rights attorney running for State Assembly in the 38th District in Queens. Orkin has been a member of anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace, and started the Tuscon, Arizona, chapter back in 2013. He’s running against incumbent candidate Jenifer Rajkumar, an Eric Adams ally who was

endorsed