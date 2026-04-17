Prince Harry, Meghan Markle meet with survivors of Bondi Beach Hanukkah shooting in Sydney

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Meghan Markle appeared to fight back tears as she listened to Jessica Chapnik Kahn describe shielding her young daughter as gunmen fired on the Hanukkah celebration they were attending in Sydney.

Chapnik Kahn told Markle about her experience during the shooting as Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, visited Bondi Beach as part of the couple’s trip to Australia.

Markle embraced Chapnik Kahn, whose daughter Shemi is less than a year older than her own daughter Lilibet.

The couple also spoke with first responders from the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club; Elon Zizer, who was shot six times in the attack; and representatives from the Sydney Jewish Museum, which is preparing to open an exhibit about the shooting and its aftermath.

Among the artifacts to be displayed, Chapnik Kahn recently shared on Instagram, is a jelly donut that her daughter saved after not being able to eat it during the party. Fifteen people were killed in the shooting, which targeted a Chabad Hanukkah event and has prompted new efforts to curb antisemitism in Australia.