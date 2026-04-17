Pro-Israel congressman being out-fundraised by former Columbia encampment organizer

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📢 Progressives turn up the heat on Mamdani’s ‘buffer zone’ decision
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Zohran Mamdani’s close Jewish allies, the progressive group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, joined a rally yesterday pressuring the mayor to veto a “buffer zone” bill that could limit where protests can take place.
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Last month, two bills, both proposed in response to pro-Palestinian protests outside synagogues, passed in the City Council. One passed with a super-majority — but the other, which applies to protests near “educational facilities,” received enough “no” votes for Mamdani to strike it down.
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Now, the mayor has a week to make a decision: veto the bill and put himself at odds with major Jewish organizations and leaders who support it? Or allow it to pass — and anger his progressive allies?
- Our reporter Joseph Strauss was at the rally, where a rabbi said, “Jews are literally ‘people of the book’ — our teaching tell us that open debate and discussion should be celebrated, not silenced,” and urged Mamdani to veto the bill.
- At a press conference, Mamdani said he has “heard from a number of New Yorkers about their concerns about aspects of this legislation, and I will be making a decision on that shortly.”
⚾️ Jewish Heritage Night at Citi Field?
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The New York Mets are not hosting a Jewish Heritage Night this season, upsetting some Jewish fans who are convinced it was a calculated decision.
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“Rumors are that the Mets don’t want to deal with policing antisemitic protests,” wrote Michael Brendan Dougherty, a senior writer at the conservative National Review. “The night would attract pro-Palestinian and antisemitic activists bringing signs or unfurling banners.”
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The Mets, who have so far lost 12 games and 1 Sid Rosenberg this season, haven’t hosted a Jewish night since 2023. Our reporter Jackie Hajdenberg examines the curious situation.
📊 The numbers say Jack
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Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson who’s “at least 100% half-Jewish,” is leading in yet another poll in the heavily Jewish 12th Congressional District. This time, the results are based on an internal poll from Assemblymember Alex Bores’ campaign.
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Schlossberg is leading the way with 22%, followed by Bores at 19% and Micah Lasher, the Jewish Assembly member who’s been endorsed by Rep. Jerry Nadler and Gov. Kathy Hochul, at 14%. Ex-Republican George Conway rounds out the top four with 10%.
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The poll was conducted by Hart Research March 9-13, so it provides a month-old snapshot of the race, and has a margin of error of +/- 5 percentage points.
🤝 New York Solidarity Network endorses rabbi for State Assembly
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Pro-Israel group New York Solidarity Network endorsed Rabbi Stephanie Ruskay in her bid to represent the 69th State Assembly district on the Upper West Side, replacing Lasher. In a Q&A after declaring in December, Ruskay told our Joseph Strauss that she views running for the Assembly as “an extension of my rabbinate.”
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Ruskay’s opponent is Eli Northrup, a public defender who is also Jewish and running to her left. Northrup has been endorsed by the electoral arm of the progressive organization Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.
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As for New York Solidarity Network, the group welcomed a new president earlier this week in Rachel Storch, who previously served for seven years as chief operating officer of Fifth Avenue Synagogue, an Orthodox congregation on the Upper East Side.
💰 Columbia encampment organizer pulls bigger money in congressional race
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In the dash for cash, only one incumbent New York congressional candidate was outraised by a challenger in the first quarter of 2026, Politico reports.
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That incumbent was Rep. Adriano Espaillat for NY-13, which covers Upper Manhattan and the Bronx, who brought in around $230,000. The challenger was the DSA-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier, a former Columbia encampment organizer, who raised close to $270,000. (Espaillat leads her in total cash on hand, however.)
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Chevalier protested with anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace earlier this week, calling for Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to block the sales of bombs and bulldozers to Israel. Neither senator ended up voting to block the weapons sales on Wednesday.
🕍 Prom night at Temple Emanu-El
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This weekend, Temple Emanu-El is hosting its 13th annual Project Prom, welcoming more than 350 high school seniors from 25 schools across underserved communities and providing them with free donated dresses and accessories. The students visited the Upper East Side synagogue this week to select their prom looks.
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