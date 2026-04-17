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Now, the mayor has a week to make a decision: veto the bill and put himself at odds with major Jewish organizations and leaders who support it? Or allow it to pass — and anger his progressive allies?

Last month, two bills, both proposed in response to pro-Palestinian protests outside synagogues, passed in the City Council. One passed with a super-majority — but the other, which applies to protests near “educational facilities,” received enough “no” votes for Mamdani to strike it down.

Zohran Mamdani’s close Jewish allies, the progressive group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, joined a rally yesterday pressuring the mayor to veto a “buffer zone” bill that could limit where protests can take place.

The Mets, who have so far lost 12 games and 1 Sid Rosenberg this season, haven’t hosted a Jewish night since 2023. Our reporter Jackie Hajdenberg examines the curious situation.

“Rumors are that the Mets don’t want to deal with policing antisemitic protests,” wrote Michael Brendan Dougherty , a senior writer at the conservative National Review. “The night would attract pro-Palestinian and antisemitic activists bringing signs or unfurling banners.”

The New York Mets are not hosting a Jewish Heritage Night this season, upsetting some Jewish fans who are convinced it was a calculated decision.

The poll was conducted by Hart Research March 9-13, so it provides a month-old snapshot of the race, and has a margin of error of +/- 5 percentage points.

Schlossberg is leading the way with 22%, followed by Bores at 19% and Micah Lasher, the Jewish Assembly member who’s been endorsed by Rep. Jerry Nadler and Gov. Kathy Hochul, at 14%. Ex-Republican George Conway rounds out the top four with 10%.

Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson who’s “at least 100% half-Jewish,” is leading in yet another poll in the heavily Jewish 12th Congressional District. This time, the results are based on an internal poll from Assemblymember Alex Bores’ campaign.

Pro-Israel group New York Solidarity Network endorsed Rabbi Stephanie Ruskay in her bid to represent the 69th State Assembly district on the Upper West Side, replacing Lasher. In a Q&A after declaring in December, Ruskay told our Joseph Strauss that she views running for the Assembly as “an extension of my rabbinate.”

Ruskay’s opponent is Eli Northrup, a public defender who is also Jewish and running to her left. Northrup has been endorsed by the electoral arm of the progressive organization Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.