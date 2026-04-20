End of an era as Central Park bench is dedicated to Israeli hostages

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Over the course of Israel’s war in Gaza, Jewish New Yorkers and allies would gather every Sunday in Central Park advocating for the release of the Israelis held hostage in Gaza.

Yesterday, hundreds came together in Central Park for one last gathering as they dedicated a park bench to “the hostages kidnapped on and before Oct. 7.” Speakers included a number of hostages’ family members, plus Jewish Comptroller Mark Levine. The event was held a day before Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s memorial day for fallen soldiers and terrorism victims, which begins at sunset.

“We fought for you relentlessly,” the bench’s placard reads. “You are finally home now.”