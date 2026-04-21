Jewish NY Assembly candidate alleges opponent used forged signatures

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

“I am deeply disturbed by the reports of antisemitic incidents at Scarsdale High School,” Rep. George Latimer wrote . “These reports demand a thorough investigation, and every individual responsible must be held fully accountable.”

An incident in the heavily Jewish suburb of Scarsdale has drawn national attention , after a high schooler ripped down a poster for an Israeli Independence Day event and posted a photo of it in a urinal. On Monday afternoon, the district’s congressman commented and called for an investigation.

The Mets have lost 11 straight games, their longest losing streak since 2004. Some pro-Israel critics of the team note that the losses encompass all the games played since mascot power couple Mr. and Mrs. Met posed for a photo with Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

An X user shared the speech he gave at his son’s bar mitzvah , in which he offered a heartfelt apology for making his son a New York Mets fan. “I am so sorry for ruining your life. That’s on me,” the speech reads.

A growing number of leading progressives, including J Street, the leading liberal pro-Israel lobby, have come out against continued American funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system . (J Street supports Schlossberg and his top two opponents, Micah Lasher and Alex Bores, as “primary approved” candidates.)

The report comes as Schlossberg, who’s called himself “at least 100% half-Jewish,” has positioned himself as the only major candidate in the race against military aid to Israel for offensive weapons, though he continues to support Iron Dome funding.

Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson who is running for Congress in New York’s heavily Jewish 12th District that covers Manhattan’s Upper West and East Sides, is skipping at least two Jewish community candidate forums next month , Jewish Insider reports.

David Orkin, a Jewish democratic socialist and immigrant workers’ rights attorney running for State Assembly in Queens, has filed a lawsuit against incumbent candidate Jenifer Rajkumar, alleging that her campaign forged petition signatures to get her on the ballot.

Meanwhile, just north of the city in the heavily Jewish NY-17, Politico reports that Republican congressman Mike Lawler’s campaign manager is filing a lawsuit to oust Democratic candidate Effie Phillips-Staley from the ballot. Phillips-Staley, a progressive who’s polling third in the primary, has made headlines for appearing on Hasan Piker’s show and visiting the West Bank.