Confronting Wexner-Epstein ties, alumni of Jewish leadership programs launch new survivor fund

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Graduates of the Jewish leadership programs funded by Leslie Wexner have long grappled with the Jewish philanthropist’s ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

At least two rabbis have already donated to organizations supporting victims of sexual violence to make amends for benefitting from Wexner’s largesse. Now, a new Jewish fund devoted to the issue has launched — and raised more than $30,000 in its first day.

The announcement of the ASHRU Fund comes as the ongoing release of documents from a federal investigation into Epstein has renewed scrutiny on Wexner, one of his earliest and most significant benefactors, and others with ties to the disgraced financier. Wexner has not been charged with any crime in connection with Epstein’s sex-trafficking offenses and has repeatedly denied knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct.

The fund’s name is drawn from a teaching from the prophet Isaiah and stands for Advocacy for Survivors, for Healing, Repair and Understanding. Its architects say whether Wexner actively endorsed Epstein’s behavior is immaterial.

“Regardless of what you believe was done or known, those who were harmed by sexual trafficking and violence need to know that Jewish leaders care about them,” a description on the fund’s website reads. “This fund represents what we believe Jewish leaders must do in a time of crisis — even when the topic may be uncomfortable and hits close to home.”

The fund was founded by Josh Feigelson, the CEO of the Institute for Jewish Spirituality; Guila Benchimol, a gender-based violence advocate; Rachel Faulkner, the senior director of program and event engagement for the National Council of Jewish Women; Rebecca Kobrin, an associate professor of American Jewish history at Columbia University; Rabbi Jon Spira-Savett, the leader of Temple Beth Abraham in Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael Rosenzweig; and Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg.

Ruttenberg was one of the two rabbis who already publicly announced a donation to make amends for her own indirect Epstein ties. In 2022, she said she donated more than she had received from the Wexner Foundation to the National Survivor Network, an advocacy organization led by survivors of sex trafficking. (The other rabbi, Raysh Weiss, said in 2019 that she would direct her charitable giving toward organizations supporting survivors of sexual abuse.)

“For decades, one prestigious site of training for Jewish leaders was … the Wexner Foundation,” Ruttenberg wrote in a post on Facebook announcing the new fund. “In the years since Julie K Brown’s reporting* + especially since the Files, many who benefited from it have struggled with What To Do. Many in our broader community have also looked for a way to engage with all of these horrors in productive way. Meet AshruFund.com.”

On its website, the ASHRU fund pledged to donate the first $100,000 raised to World Without Exploitation, a human trafficking advocacy network, and the National Survivor Network. After that, it said, it would listen to survivors about what they need before deciding where to give.

“By donating, we can collectively affirm our opposition to sexual exploitation and abuse, and demonstrate our Jewish commitment to responding with accountability, care, and justice,” the website reads. “Funds raised will be directed to provide the most direct support possible to survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking through the organizations that serve them.”

Roughly 3,000 people have participated in various programs offered by the Wexner Foundation, based in Wexner’s hometown near Columbus, Ohio. They include rabbis, nonprofit executives and communal leaders across the United States and Israel. The ASHRU Fund’s creators hope many of them will donate — and they’re happy if the giving comes from an even wider network.

“If, like me, you’re a Wexner alum, or if you’re simply someone who wants to help the victims of Jeffrey Epstein specifically and sexual violence in general, I hope you’ll contribute what you can,” Feigelson wrote in a post on Facebook.