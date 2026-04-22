Tom Suozzi to propose national protest ‘buffer zones’ around synagogues

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island Democrat, will introduce a bill to establish “buffer zones” that restrict protests outside synagogues and other houses of worship, reports Politico.

Suozzi is expected to announce the details at a press conference with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in Glen Cove on Friday. He is running for reelection in a heavily Jewish battleground district.

This represents the first national push to mirror legislation from Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, following two pro-Palestinian protests outside city synagogues in the past year. The state-level push remains stuck in negotiations, while the city-level legislation passed after being watered down last month.