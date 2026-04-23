‘I’m tired of debating the encampments’: 2 years on, Jewish students need agency, not alarm

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“I’m tired of debating the encampments,” said one student as others nodded. Here I was, a fly on the wall, during an open-space dialogue about antisemitism, self-facilitated by Jewish college students from across North America.

“What I’d like to better understand is,” said a different student, “When we refer to antisemitism on campus, what do we actually mean? Is it antisemitism that happens to take place on campus, or is it something distinct?”

Students continued to share their nuanced stories and questions, without fear of saying the “wrong thing,” wrestling with complexity while demonstrating a sense of confidence made possible by a compassionate environment.

The students didn’t come to a consensus — nor was that the goal. What they, and I, left with was a deeper understanding of the variety of ways antisemitism manifests on campuses and how differently students experience and respond to it. My work leading a program aimed at supporting pluralism for Jewish college students has reinforced for me that the pressures facing Jewish college students are uniquely heavy today, far beyond what I experienced a decade prior when I was in college. This kind of pressure requires a system-wide response that goes beyond simply investing in greater “protection,” Jewish students need a greater sense of agency to lead.

The study of Jewish college students conducted by the American Jewish Committee in February confirms that the state of antisemitism on campuses in America is appalling and a real reason for concern. In 2025, four in 10 Jewish college students report experiencing antisemitism and 48% have experienced or avoided at least one behavior out of fear of antisemitism. Even then, the Jewish Agency’s new global report finds that 74% of young Jews (ages 18-28) believe that they have the power to positively influence the future of their communities.

These statistics underscore for me that while policy reform and strong administrative leadership on campuses is essential, students must also be supported to build agency to focus on what is within their locus of control — and that includes forming relationships across difference. When student resiliency and agency is not prioritized, we risk increased burnout and apathy from this generation that can have dire consequences for leadership towards Jewish life in the future.

This is why in 2024 The Bronfman Fellowship launched the program I lead, Campus Commons: Building Bridges with Jewish Wisdom. As director, I have worked closely with more than 100 students from 60 campuses so far. What inspires me most about these students is their moral courage in seeking out ways to break down silos.

Participants come to the program with questions about the viability of pluralism and describe how antisemitism has affected their campus experiences, ranging from leaving social spaces where they feel unwelcome, choosing not to list Jewish activities on a resume, or avoiding talking with a roommate about topics that could be related to Judaism or Israel. It is easy to assume that the greatest obstacles facing Jewish students are beyond their control.

Yet something shifts. After our retreat which focuses on building confidence while wrestling with complex issues and acquiring skills rooted in relationship-building across difference, we observed a notable change in how students talked about their circumstances. In addition to naming external barriers to pluralism, students started to move productively inward- talking honestly and openly about personal limitations that were holding them back from bridging divides.

When asked in a closing activity: “What holds you back in your bridge-building?” students named timidity, lack of courage, and uncertainty about their Jewish or political knowledge. Naming these vulnerabilities does not lessen the external challenges faced, rather it shifts what can feel overwhelming to the factors within their influence.

When we then asked, “What ignites your leadership as a bridge builder?” the answers were moving and strikingly consistent: love and community. While students expressed deep pain and worry for the Jewish future, they also shared that they are holding onto hope that community across difference is possible. Many believe what they are facing is driven not by inevitability, but by ignorance — and that it can be addressed.

With greater confidence and skills, students begin to take small but meaningful steps: initiating conversations, setting boundaries, building relationships, and trying again when efforts fall short. This growing sense of agency enables students to recognize how their voice and presence can shape discourse, empowering them not only to respond to antisemitism, but also to build a more connected Jewish future.

If we continue to meet students where hope lives, we affirm that true support means equipping them to lead the way. Not only with tools to combat, but also with the confidence and vision to break down the silos in order to rebuild trust and community.

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Sophia Adler Varon is manager of strategic initiatives for The Bronfman Fellowship and directs its Campus Commons program.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.