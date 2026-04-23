NYC progressive Jewish group picks rabbi to replace leader who joined Mamdani administration

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The progressive advocacy group New York Jewish Agenda has appointed a new leader after its previous one, Phylisa Wisdom, took a job in Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral administration.

Margo Hughes-Robinson, a Conservative rabbi who is currently the executive director of Partners for Progressive Israel, will step into the role as of June 1.

In an interview, Hughes-Robinson said she was “thrilled” to be taking on the NYJA role amid a complex moment for Jews in the city and hopes to provide a “big tent” for the city’s various communities.

“It’s a complicated time for Jews in New York City, in New York State, and for Jewish progressives,” she said. “But I think that’s why I actually feel really called into that complication, and to take on this role of continuing to build up NYJA’s work and to grow in coalition.”

Founded in 2020, NYJA says it works to amplify “the voice of Jewish community leaders whose shared values motivate them to promote social justice, combat antisemitism, and support a democratic vision of Israel.” As Israel becomes a greater wedge issue in leftist politics, NYJA is continuing to occupy the increasingly narrow space of progressive Zionist organizations.

That space has become especially challenging to straddle in New York City as a number of progressive groups have coalesced in support of Mamdani, who holds anti-Zionist views, while other Jewish groups that oppose his stance on Israel have developed a tense relationship with the mayor.

Time will tell what NYJA’s relationship with Mamdani looks like under Hughes-Robinson. She said NYJA urges him to sign a pair of bills that insulate houses of worship and educational facilities from protests. Her most urgent goals, she said, are “fighting and addressing antisemitism” and ensuring “protection for immigrants.”

Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the Jewish borough president of Manhattan, voiced his excitement about the appointment.

“Manhattan is home to one of the most vibrant and engaged Jewish communities in the world, and I’m excited to work with Margo as she steps into the excellent footprint left by Phylisa Wisdom and leads New York Jewish Agenda into this next chapter,” he said in a statement. “I have no doubt she will be a tremendous asset to NYJA and our city and state.”

Hughes-Robinson is familiar with the progressive Zionist space, having been at the helm of PPI, an organization that says it promotes “partnership between Israelis and Americans who support a progressive Israel,” for two years.

“I think there’s a lot of consistency here,” she said about transitioning between the roles. She is also a member of Rabbis for Ceasefire, which launched in October 2023 to oppose the war in Gaza.

Before PPI, Hughes-Robinson was a rabbinic organizer in New York for T’Ruah, the rabbinic human rights group; and a program coordinator for the Milstein Center for Interreligious Dialogue, which is part of the Jewish Theological Seminary, where she was ordained in 2021. She has also written extensively about her Jewish journey and identity, which included conversion as a teenager.

Hughes-Robinson has also held roles with Avodah: The Jewish Service Corps and at B’nai Jeshurun, the non-denominational Upper West Side synagogue. Though she now lives in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood, she said she always spends Passover on the Upper West Side and it “always feels like going home for the holidays.”

As the first ordained rabbi to serve as NYJA’s executive director, Hughes-Robinson said she brings a “fluency” to the role, “not just in Jewish values but also Jewish history, Jewish text, the calendar of the Jewish year, that just comes with the rabbinic territory.”

She added, “So I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s a little bit more deeply inflected in some of our communication.”

Meanwhile, as part of the Conservative movement, Hughes-Robinson said she is well suited to reach New Yorkers across the spectrum of observance and different movements of Judaism.

She has partnered with Reconstructing Judaism, a Reconstructionist organization, and pointed to NYJA’s work with the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism. Meanwhile, Hughes-Robinson said that living her life “in a halachic way also puts me in conversation with other Jewish communities,” and contributes to a “common Jewish language from the Conservative to the Orthodox world.”

Wisdom, Hughes-Robinson’s predecessor, drew criticism from Orthodox Jewish communities because of her work past work with Yaffed, which seeks to expand secular education at yeshivas. Some Orthodox leaders said that record made her unfit to helm Mamdani’s Office to Combat Antisemitism.

Rabbi Jill Jacobs, executive director of T’ruah, said in a statement that Hughes-Robinson “has deep credibility across movements and brings both urgency and integrity to the work. NYJA is getting someone who knows how to turn values into action.”

Hughes-Robinson emphasized her aim of reaching as many Jewish New Yorkers as possible.

“There’s our kind of defined big tent, but the folks whom I want to be in deep conversation with and learn from are so much wider than just our tent,” she said.