NYC won’t codify a new definition of antisemitism, Mamdani’s antisemitism czar says

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s antisemitism czar, Phylisa Wisdom, said the city will not codify a definition of antisemitism during the first hearing of the City Council’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism on Wednesday.

“Across city government there is not a definition codified for any form of hate at all,” said Wisdom, head of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism. “We don’t believe that there needs to be a codified definition at all.”

Mamdani scrapped the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which his predecessor adopted, on his first day in office. Critics of that definition say it conflates some forms of Israel criticism with antisemitism.

Wisdom’s testimony prompted Councilmember Simcha Felder, an Orthodox Jewish Democrat, to storm out of the hearing. “That’s crazy, unconscionable,” he told The Times of Israel. “In the history of New York City, there was never a problem figuring out what hate is. We will have to define each time whether an incident was hateful or not?”