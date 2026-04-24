Trump admin investigates NYC Department of Education over alleged antisemitism

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📚 Trump admin investigates NYC schools over alleged antisemitism
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The U.S. Department of Education launched a probe into the New York City school system over claims that pro-Palestinian teachers have discriminated against Jewish students.
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Federal officials claimed that a group of NYC Department of Education teachers had organized seminars focused on “Palestine, Zionism and Resistance.” They referenced a group called “NYC Educators for Palestine” that allegedly taught students to support Hamas and called Zionists “genocidal white supremacists.”
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Dominique Ellison, a spokesperson for the city’s schools, told The New York Times that this group was not affiliated with the district. She said the district was reviewing the notice.
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NYC Educators for Palestine describes itself on social media as “public school educators committed to flighting for Palestinian liberation.” The group created a five-day lesson plan on Palestinian history and culture last year, together with the organization Teaching While Muslim. It was not clear if any schools used the guide.
- The probe is part of the federal education department’s Civil Rights Office, which has been central source of recourse for Jewish and pro-Israel students who believed their rights were infringed upon by pro-Palestinian campus protests. The Trump administration has slashed the office and the department but retained capacity to pursue antisemitism investigations, which can results in districts and universities agreeing or being ordered to make changes.
📺 Dan Goldman denounces Iran war in new ad
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Rep. Dan Goldman, who is running for reelection in NY-10, denounced the Iran war in a new ad that aired last night. “Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu should have never started this war in Iran, and they must end it now,” said Goldman. “In Congress, I won’t vote for one more cent for this illegal and immoral war.”
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Goldman faces a primary challenge from Brad Lander, another Jewish Democrat. Lander has positioned himself to the left of Goldman, centering his fiercer criticism of Israel, and has won support from pro-Palestinian progressives including Mamdani.
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Goldman’s team also announced that he will contribute $1 million to his bid and match every additional dollar donated, despite saying earlier this year that he did not plan to self-fund the campaign.
🗣 Mamdani vetoes ‘buffer zone’ bill restricting protests around schools
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Mayor Zohran Mamdani vetoed a “buffer zone” bill insulating schools and educational facilities from protests this morning. The bill was introduced as part of a legislative package in response to a pair of pro-Palestinian protests outside synagogues in the past year.
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In a statement, Mamdani said the bill posed concerns about limiting people’s right to protest, including “college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights.” He said he would allow the corresponding bill restricting protests around houses of worship to pass (though it received enough votes to overturn his veto regardless), while adding that he disagreed “with its framing of all protest as a security concern.”
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A coalition of major Jewish organizations blasted Mamdani’s decision, calling it “deeply disappointing” and a “profound failure of City Hall to demonstrate to all New Yorkers that our safety is a priority.”
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Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, a progressive group that has allied with Mamdani, celebrated his veto as “a victory for free speech and civil liberties in New York City.”
🎙 Schools cut commencement speeches after students criticized Israel
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CUNY School of Law and NYU programs have cut live student speakers at their commencement ceremonies after students strongly criticized Israel during their speeches the past, Gothamist reports.
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CUNY law students have sued the school, alleging violations of their First Amendment rights, and students protested at the Long Island City campus on Wednesday. The school’s changes to commencement came after speeches by pro-Palestinian activists Nerdeen Kiswani in 2022 and Fatimah Mousa Mohammed in 2023.
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NYU shifted to pre-taped student speeches at school-specific ceremonies, though students will continue to give speeches at the university-wide commencement. A graduate from NYU’s Gallatin School referenced “atrocities” and “genocide” in Gaza during his speech last year.
📣 Progressive Jews call on Hochul to tax the rich
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New Yorkers from JFREJ occupied Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office on Thursday, calling on her to “tax the rich.” Tax hikes on the wealthy have formed one of the widest gaps between Mamdani, who made them a key promise, and Hochul, who does not support them.
📱 The Talmud on TikTok
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Shalom Landau, a Hasidic rabbi in Williamsburg, has become a star on social media for his videos sharing Talmudic wisdom about daily life. His videos have reached fans and potential converts along with antisemites, reports The New York Times.
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Landau is not the first Jewish scholar to make a go of TikTok. Miriam Anzovin’s iconoclastic Talmud commentaries went viral on the platform several years ago.
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