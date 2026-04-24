Trump admin investigates NYC Department of Education over alleged antisemitism

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NYC Educators for Palestine describes itself on social media as “public school educators committed to flighting for Palestinian liberation.” The group created a five-day lesson plan on Palestinian history and culture last year, together with the organization Teaching While Muslim. It was not clear if any schools used the guide.

Dominique Ellison, a spokesperson for the city’s schools, told The New York Times that this group was not affiliated with the district. She said the district was reviewing the notice.

Federal officials claimed that a group of NYC Department of Education teachers had organized seminars focused on “Palestine, Zionism and Resistance.” They referenced a group called “NYC Educators for Palestine” that allegedly taught students to support Hamas and called Zionists “genocidal white supremacists.”

The U.S. Department of Education launched a probe into the New York City school system over claims that pro-Palestinian teachers have discriminated against Jewish students.

Goldman’s team also announced that he will contribute $1 million to his bid and match every additional dollar donated, despite saying earlier this year that he did not plan to self-fund the campaign.

Goldman faces a primary challenge from Brad Lander, another Jewish Democrat. Lander has positioned himself to the left of Goldman, centering his fiercer criticism of Israel, and has won support from pro-Palestinian progressives including Mamdani.

Rep. Dan Goldman, who is running for reelection in NY-10, denounced the Iran war in a new ad that aired last night. “Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu should have never started this war in Iran, and they must end it now,” said Goldman. “In Congress, I won’t vote for one more cent for this illegal and immoral war.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani vetoed a “buffer zone” bill insulating schools and educational facilities from protests this morning. The bill was introduced as part of a legislative package in response to a pair of pro-Palestinian protests outside synagogues in the past year.

In a statement, Mamdani said the bill posed concerns about limiting people’s right to protest, including “college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights.” He said he would allow the corresponding bill restricting protests around houses of worship to pass (though it received enough votes to overturn his veto regardless), while adding that he disagreed “with its framing of all protest as a security concern.”

A coalition of major Jewish organizations blasted Mamdani’s decision, calling it “deeply disappointing” and a “profound failure of City Hall to demonstrate to all New Yorkers that our safety is a priority.”