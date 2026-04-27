NY state senator calls attention to posters railing against ‘Zionists,’ ‘globalists’ and ‘the Rothschilds’

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The suspect was arrested with the help of volunteers from the Williamsburg Shomrim, the volunteer policing group said.

A man wearing a T-shirt with an image of the Iranian flag was arrested for allegedly assaulting three Jewish men in Williamsburg on Friday, reports The New York Post .

Jewish City Council Speaker Julie Menin blasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s veto of legislation creating protest “buffer zones” around educational facilities during her appearance at the Downtown Minyan on Saturday. Mamdani’s veto on Friday drew ire from major Jewish organizations, which backed the bill in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests outside synagogues.

“I don’t know how anyone in their right mind can be against students having the right to enter and exit the school facility,” Menin told the crowd at the Center for Jewish History, our Grace Gilson reports.

Menin appeared with City Council candidate Carl Wilson. She urged attendees to support Wilson, saying that he was “only candidate running for City Council” to explicitly back overriding the veto.