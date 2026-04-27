NY state senator calls attention to posters railing against ‘Zionists,’ ‘globalists’ and ‘the Rothschilds’

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🚨 Suspect arrested for assaulting three Jewish men
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A man wearing a T-shirt with an image of the Iranian flag was arrested for allegedly assaulting three Jewish men in Williamsburg on Friday, reports The New York Post.
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The suspect was arrested with the help of volunteers from the Williamsburg Shomrim, the volunteer policing group said.
🗣 Menin blasts Mamdani’s ‘buffer zone’ veto at Downtown Minyan
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Jewish City Council Speaker Julie Menin blasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s veto of legislation creating protest “buffer zones” around educational facilities during her appearance at the Downtown Minyan on Saturday. Mamdani’s veto on Friday drew ire from major Jewish organizations, which backed the bill in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests outside synagogues.
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“I don’t know how anyone in their right mind can be against students having the right to enter and exit the school facility,” Menin told the crowd at the Center for Jewish History, our Grace Gilson reports.
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Menin appeared with City Council candidate Carl Wilson. She urged attendees to support Wilson, saying that he was “only candidate running for City Council” to explicitly back overriding the veto.
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Menin also said she was in talks with her colleagues about securing the votes needed to overturn the mayor’s decision. “We need four votes to override the veto,” she said. “We have 30 days to make a decision.”
📚 NYU probes student group that hosted anti-Israel speaker
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New York University is investigating the pro-Palestinian student group Shut it Down NYU after it hosted a speaker who has praised violence against Israelis.
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Shut it Down NYU, which is not formally registered with the school, hosted former Columbia University professor Mohamed Abdou last week. Abdou told students that they were a “branch” of Palestinian resistance and there are “revolutionary forms of violence,” reported the student newspaper Washington Square News.
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Abdou also praised Elias Rodriguez, who is accused of shooting two Israeli Embassy staff members last year, during a March event with Union Theological Seminary students. He was fired from Columbia in 2023 after expressing support for “Hamas and Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad” on social media.
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Jewish watchdog groups condemned the Shut it Down NYU event after its flyers circulated on social media, featuring illustrations of militants wearing keffiyehs and carrying guns. NYU spokesperson Wiley Norvell said the school did not sanction the event and it was investigating “several potential university policy violations.”
📺 Lander lashes back at Goldman for Iran war ad
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Congressional candidate Brad Lander, the progressive challenger to Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, has accused his opponent of playing two sides on the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.
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Lander appeared with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has endorsed his bid, outside the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. He rebuked Goldman for a new ad that denounces the war in Iran and says that Goldman “won’t vote for one more cent for this illegal and immoral war.”
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Lander pointed to Goldman’s record of voting for military aid to Israel amid the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. “What matters more is what policies you support. And the policies he continues to support are a catastrophe,” he said. Lander has recently joined the crop of Democrats opposing even defensive aid to Israel.
📃 Flyer fire
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A poster seen in Manhattan promotes “locals” against “globalists,” “Zionists,” the “Epstein class” and the “Rothschilds,” a Jewish banking family subject to prolific conspiracy theories. State Sen. Erik Bottcher shared the flyer on Instagram, writing, “Rothschilds? More antisemitic posters in Chelsea.”
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Meanwhile, in Queens, about 10 flyers have called for recruits to join the Jewish Defense League, a far-right militant group. Since they were spotted in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Kew Gardens about a week ago, several of the flyers have already been defaced or torn down, reported the Queens Daily Eagle.
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