Veteran journalist Hilary Krieger to lead expansion of JTA and New York Jewish Week

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70 Faces Media, the largest and most diverse Jewish media company in North America, has named veteran journalist Hilary Krieger as executive editor of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency and New York Jewish Week.

Krieger will lead a revamped editorial vision for 70 Faces Media’s flagship news brands — strengthening JTA’s role as the leading source of original, independent reporting on issues shaping the Jewish world, while transforming New York Jewish Week into a dynamic platform for ideas, opinion and cultural discourse.

Founded in 1917, JTA has long served as the Jewish community’s central news service, reaching audiences directly through its digital platforms and a syndication network of approximately 60 partner publications in the United States, Israel and around the world. New York Jewish Week covers the culture, politics and daily life of the country’s largest Jewish community.

In her new role, Krieger will oversee a team of editors across both brands and work with the company’s audience development, technology and business teams. JTA Editor in Chief Philissa Cramer will continue to lead the company’s award-winning news coverage. Andrew Silow-Carroll, editor at large and a former editor of both publications, will also play a critical role.

“We live in a time when Jewish audiences are seeking both trustworthy, independent reporting and thoughtful perspectives that help them make sense of a complex world,” said Ami Eden, CEO and executive editor of 70 Faces Media. “Hilary brings the right mix of journalistic excellence and industry experience to help our editors do even more to meet this critical need, while working with our audience and technology teams to ensure we have the right digital strategy to reach users where they are.”

Krieger, an award-winning editor, previously served as the Washington bureau chief for The Jerusalem Post and has held senior editorial roles across major news organizations, including Politico, CNN, NBC News and U.S. News and World Report. She has contributed op-eds to The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, where she also served as an editor. Raised in Boston and currently residing in Princeton, New Jersey, she served as editor in chief of The Cornell Daily Sun and then spent five years in Israel as a correspondent covering world Jewry and diplomacy for The Jerusalem Post and later the Israeli and Palestinian economies for American Public Media’s “Marketplace” before returning to the United States.

“Never in my lifetime has the need for accurate, informative and trusted news and opinion coverage of the Jewish community been so critical as at this moment,” Krieger said. “I am thrilled to be joining such talented colleagues and honored to be taking on the vital role of charting the path forward at the only news organization dedicated to covering the full breadth of global Jewish experience.”

70 Faces Media’s portfolio also includes My Jewish Learning, the largest education platform serving Jews from different denominations and those with no synagogue affiliation, and a trio of lifestyle brands: Kveller, Hey Alma and The Nosher. The combined properties are serving millions of monthly users directly, in addition to serving millions more through the JTA syndication network, featuring 60 Jewish and Israeli media outlets around the world.

The company is an industry leader in helping hundreds of Jewish nonprofits reach bigger audiences and tell better stories, through integrated advertising campaigns, content partnerships and digital training. The cornerstone of this work is the annual Jewish Digital Summit, a three-day virtual gathering featuring dozens of sessions aimed at helping Jewish nonprofit professionals strengthen their digital skills. In all, 860 attendees from about 500 Jewish organizations took part in this year’s summit.