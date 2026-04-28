Ukraine threatens sanctions against Israel for buying ‘stolen’ grain from Russia

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Israel on Tuesday of purchasing grain “stolen” by Russia from occupied Ukrainian territory, and said Ukraine could impose sanctions in response.

“In any normal country, purchasing stolen goods is an act that entails legal liability,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X. “This applies, in particular, to grain stolen by Russia. Another vessel carrying such grain has arrived at a port in Israel and is preparing to unload. This is not – and cannot be – legitimate business.”

The remarks from Zelensky, who is Jewish, marked an escalation in tensions between the two nations following a Haaretz report published this week that alleged that four Russian shipping vessels with grain from Ukraine had been brought to Israel this year.

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced in a post on X that he had summoned Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to answer to the allegations.

“It is difficult to understand Israel’s lack of appropriate response to Ukraine’s legitimate request regarding the previous vessel that delivered stolen goods to Haifa,” Sybiha wrote. “Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar shot back at Sybiha in a post on X an hour later, writing that “diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media.”

He also said he was not sure the allegations were true. “The matter will be examined,” Saar continued. “Israel is a state that abides by the rule of law with independent law enforcement authorities. All Israeli authorities will act in accordance with the law.”

On Tuesday, he said Israel’s tax authority had begun an investigation and learned that the Russian ship said to be in the port had not actually arrived.

“When you examine something, you check the facts. The vessel has not entered the port and has yet to submit its documents,” Saar wrote.

He continued with a dig at Ukraine. “Last thing, it’s a bit surprising, coming from a country that we supported in international forums, supported in so many ways, including humanitarian help in so many ways, lately, with energy generators last winter, but probably this is life,” Saar wrote. “We will stick to our principles.”

Israel’s ties to Russia are complex. While Israel has previously thrown its support behind Ukraine, including endorsing a United Nations resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from the country shortly following its invasion in March 2022, it has also tried to maintain relations with both sides throughout the war.

Last year, Israel was among a slim minority of countries that voted against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This year, Israel battled Iran, with which Russia has had a longstanding alliance. Media reports and officials from several countries said they believed Russia had supplied Iran with drones, other weapons and intelligence used in the war. This week, Iran’s foreign minister headed to Moscow to discuss stalled peace talks with Putin.

The grain crisis lands in this complex moment. Zelensky, who came close to moving to Israel as a student, said Ukraine was “preparing a relevant sanctions package that will cover both those directly transporting this grain and the individuals and legal entities attempting to profit from this criminal scheme.”

He concluded, “We expect that the Israeli authorities will respect Ukraine and refrain from actions that undermine our bilateral relations.”

Zelensky’s condemnation was later joined by the European Union’s foreign affairs spokesman, Anouar El Anouni, who told Haaretz that it had “taken note of the reports that a Russian shadow fleet vessel carrying stolen Ukrainian grain has been allowed to unload at Haifa port in Israel.”

He added, “We condemn all actions that help fund Russia’s illegal war effort and circumvent EU sanctions, and remain ready to target such actions by listing individuals and entities in third countries if necessary.”