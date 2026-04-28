Azerbaijan’s Sephardic Jewish community slams Mamdani’s Armenian genocide comments

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Rabbi Zamir Isayev, a prominent leader representing Azerbaijani Sephardic Jews, responded that the community “strongly rejects” Mamdani’s comments. “Attempts to portray the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty as ‘genocide’ are false, inflammatory, and harmful to peace,” said Isayev. “At a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are moving toward long-awaited peace, public officials must speak with accuracy, balance, and responsibility — not revive hostility.”

After honoring the Armenians killed in the Ottoman Empire in 1915-16, Mamdani noted on X the more recent clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. In 2023, Azerbaijan took control of the territory and forced more than 100,000 Armenians to flee. Mamdani accused Azerbaijan of “continuing the genocidal campaign that had begun over 100 years prior.”

The Sephardic Jewish Community of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, slammed Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s comments marking the 111th anniversary of the Armenian genocide last week.

Mamdani said he remains “deeply committed to protecting Jewish New Yorkers” when he was asked about Jewish criticism of his veto against a bill restricting protests around educational facilities during a press conference on Monday.

The veto was panned by major Jewish organizations that have pushed for “buffer zone” legislation to insulate schools and houses of worship from pro-Palestinian protests.

“I also believe that as we deliver that public safety, as we show an absolute rejection of antisemitism across the five boroughs, we can also do these things while protecting our fundamental constitutional rights,” said Mamdani. He added that labor union leaders had raised concerns about how the bill could be applied to infringe on free speech at schools along with museums, libraries and hospitals.

A special election on Tuesday could give new life to the legislation, our Joseph Strauss reports. Carl Wilson is one of four candidates vying for the District 3 City Council seat and the only one who says he would vote to override Mamdani’s veto. The bill’s supporters would need to convince four additional Council members to support it, reaching a two-thirds majority of 34, for an override. Wilson’s election would cut that number down to three.