House to consider bipartisan resolution condemning Hasan Piker, Candace Owens for antisemitism

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Reps. Mike Lawler and Josh Gottheimer are introducing a new bipartisan House resolution to condemn leftist streamer Hasan Piker and far-right podcaster Candace Owens for spreading antisemitism.

Piker condemned the move in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, saying that the congressmen were “making antisemitism worse” — an allegation he has leveled frequently against antisemitism watchdogs who have criticized him.

“They are once again conflating legitimate critics of Israel with actual antisemites,” Piker said. “They would rather complain about fake antisemitism in defense of Israel than call out the real sources of Jew hatred with a full chest. I have spent my entire career combating all forms of bigotry including antisemitism and will continue to do so in spite [of] this cynical ploy to satisfy donors.”

The resolution by Lawler, a New York Republican, and Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, states that it is “condemning antisemitic hate-filled rhetoric and content disseminated by prominent online personalities, and urging social media platforms and public leaders to denounce and address such conduct.” Early draft language was published by Jewish Insider.

It states that Piker “has often used antisemitic rhetoric, including expressing support for Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization,” and lists several other inflammatory comments the streamer has made.

Piker has lately made inroads with prominent Democrats even as his rhetoric — including stating, “Hamas is 1,000 times better” than Israel — has concerned many Jews. He recently told JTA that he believes he is fighting, not spreading, antisemitism, and argued that he is giving a voice to Jews on the left who agree with his perspective.

Owens, the resolution states, “has employed rhetoric that has included conspiracy theories accusing Israel of controlling the United States Government, promoting false claims that Jews are taught by ancient religious texts to hate non-Jews, and casting doubt on the truth of the stories of Holocaust survivors.”

The pundit, a leading anti-Israel figure on the right, has pushed theories that Israel was behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and has also promoted broader negative commentary about Judaism and Jewish figures. Owens did not immediately return a JTA request for comment.

Statements from both personalities, the resolution states, are “dangerous and contribute to a climate of hatred and intolerance.” It concludes, “The United States reaffirms its commitment to combating antisemitism, and ensuring the safety and dignity of Jewish individuals and communities both online and offline.”

There have been several congressional resolutions condemning specific figures for antisemitism in recent years. Last year Senate Democrats led by Jewish Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution condemning far-right white supremacist Nick Fuentes along with Tucker Carlson, who had interviewed him; that resolution remains in committee.

There have also been measures to censure Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, and former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for antisemitic rhetoric. A 2018 resolution also aimed to condemn Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.