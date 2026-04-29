Mamdani’s ‘Close Riker’s Czar’ has cited ‘Jewish value system’ for her political action

The race was widely viewed as a proxy conflict between Menin, who spearheaded “buffer zone” legislation limiting protests around houses of worship and schools after pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside synagogues, and Mamdani, who vetoed her “buffer zone” bill pertaining to educational facilities.

Wilson was the only candidate in the City Council’s special election who said he would vote to override Mamdani’s veto. But on Tuesday, a spokesperson for his campaign said he shifted his position and wanted the bill to be amended to address concerns from free speech advocates, according to The New York Times. The newspaper later reported that he planned to back the override.