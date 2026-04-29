Mamdani’s ‘Close Riker’s Czar’ has cited ‘Jewish value system’ for her political action

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🗣 Mamdani’s ‘Close Riker’s Czar’ has cited ‘Jewish value system’
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Dana Kaplan, Mamdani’s pick for the city’s Close Rikers Czar to oversee the closure of Rikers Island, has a Jewish father and has said that Jewish values like “tikkun olam” drive her commitment to political reform.
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“Public service has always been a part of my life from high school to college and certainly since then,” Kaplan said in an interview when she ran for the New Orleans City Council. “That is very connected to the Jewish value system in terms of giving back to the Jewish community, but also to the broad community as well.”
🗳 Menin ally waffles on support for buffer zone bill as he wins NYC Council race
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Carl Wilson won a resounding victory over Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s preferred candidate, progressive Lindsey Boylan, in a City Council race on Tuesday night.
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Wilson was endorsed by Jewish City Council Speaker Julie Menin and other leading Jewish elected officials in the city, including Rep. Jerry Nadler, Comptroller Mark Levine and Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.
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The race was widely viewed as a proxy conflict between Menin, who spearheaded “buffer zone” legislation limiting protests around houses of worship and schools after pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside synagogues, and Mamdani, who vetoed her “buffer zone” bill pertaining to educational facilities.
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Wilson was the only candidate in the City Council’s special election who said he would vote to override Mamdani’s veto. But on Tuesday, a spokesperson for his campaign said he shifted his position and wanted the bill to be amended to address concerns from free speech advocates, according to The New York Times. The newspaper later reported that he planned to back the override.
🥂 Mamdani attends pro-Palestinian group’s gala
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Mamdani attended a gala hosted by the Institute for Middle East Understanding, a pro-Palestinian nonprofit, on Tuesday night.
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The IMEU Policy Project, an advocacy arm of IMEU, has run a TV ad promoting the “Block the Bombs” Act to end U.S. military aid to Israel, along with funding ads that targeted moderate Democrats who have supported pro-Israel positions.
🍴 Hinds Hall Palestinian eatery is reportedly packed
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Hinds Hall, an eatery owned by the Palestinian chain restaurant Ayat, has been packed with diners since opening its doors on the Upper West Side last month, The Times of Israel reports.
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Named after the Palestinian child Hind Rajab who was killed in Gaza in 2024, the restaurant features a menu that says “Down with the occupation” in English, Arabic and Hebrew. The menu also displays a map that labels Israel, the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem all as “Palestine.”
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The chain’s founder, Egyptian-American Abdul Elenani, organized a free Shabbat dinner in 2024 that was attended by 1,300 people.
⚾ Mets finally get a win after rabbi hugs Mr. Met
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The Mets finally scored an 8-0 win against the Nationals on Tuesday night after Rabbi Marc Schneier of The Hampton Synagogue hugged Mr. Met.
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Schneier, a vocal critic of Mamdani, touted the victory after the team’s longest losing streak since 2004 — which followed the mascot posing for a photo with Mamdani.
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“We broke the Mamdani curse,” said Schneier. “All we needed to do was get a rabbi to hug Mr. Met. Problem solved. Here’s to more over-sized hats at Citi Field!”
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