Mamdani ad promoting Rent Guidelines Board features city employee wearing a keffiyeh

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Meanwhile, NYC’s food industry continues to reckon with turmoil over Israeli products and antisemitic rhetoric. At a community meeting of the Park Slope Food Coop on Tuesday, a discussion about boycotting Israeli goods was interrupted by a member saying that “Jewish supremacism is a problem in this country,” according to The New York Post .

The protesters appeared to be organized by Within Our Lifetime, a hardline pro-Palestinian group that has sparked controversy for using aggressive tactics and asserting support for Hamas .

Video circulating on social media showed the demonstrators wearing keffiyehs and shouting at diners sitting outside the restaurant. Some of them yelled “The Epstein class” and “You f—king pedophiles.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters shouted “Bomb Israel” and called customers “pedophiles” earlier this month outside Motek , an Israeli eatery in Flatiron, reports The New York Post .

Mayor Zohran Mamdani promoted his Rent Guidelines Board initiative in a video on Wednesday — but his advocacy for the Palestinian cause also made an appearance.

The clip featured two of Mamdani’s employees with the Mayor’s Office of Mass Engagement, director Tascha Van Aucken and Queens deputy borough director Mohamed Alharbi, knocking on the mayor’s door to promote his push for tenant and property owner hearings.

Alharbi, whose family comes from Yemen and who worked on Mamdani’s mayoral campaign doing outreach to Muslim and South Asian voters, wears a keffiyeh throughout the video.

Keffiyehs are traditional Palestinian headscarves that have become symbols of pro-Palestinian advocacy. Some Jews say they have come to see garment as an unmistakable sign of the wearer’s antipathy toward Israel and anyone with an attachment to it — attitudes that have accompanied a spike in antisemitic incidents in recent years.