Mamdani condemns Israel for intercepting latest Gaza flotilla

A group of rabbis were arrested on Thursday evening while protesting outside of 26 Federal Plaza, a Lower Manhattan immigration courthouse where a number of immigrants detained by ICE are being held.

Our Joseph Strauss reported on the demonstration, named “Jews Demand: ICE Out!,” which drew hundreds of New Yorkers who condemned the federal agency, and was led by a swath of rabbis who denounced ICE through the lens of Judaism.

The protest, organized by progressive Jewish groups Bend the Arc and T’ruah, comes as the intensity of opposition has receded even as the agency continues to arrest and move to deport migrants at a rapid clip. It was notable for including a wide range of Jewish organizations that do not always work together, particularly as debates over Israel have divided Jewish progressives.