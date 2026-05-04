Mamdani makes appearance with staunchly pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres

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The two politicians’ team-up could be bad news for Michael Blake, Torres’ top primary challenger in NY-15, who cross-endorsed Mamdani during last year’s primary and has included photos with the mayor in his campaign ads. Blake and fellow NY-15 challenger Jose Vega have attacked Torres for his support from AIPAC , the pro-Israel lobbying group.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared alongside Rep. Ritchie Torres at a press conference in the Bronx this morning. The appearance, which celebrated the securing of federal funds for increased internet access, was a notable display of collaboration between Mamdani, an anti-Zionist, and Torres, who is staunchly pro-Israel and endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral primary.

The poll, commissioned by The Jewish Majority, also found that 82% of Jewish voters — including two-thirds of those who voted for Mamdani — were concerned about the “rise of antisemitism in New York City.” More than half of them — 58% — said they believed the rise “was linked to the “normalization of anti-Zionism.”

Mamdani is receiving more negative than positive reviews from Jewish voters in New York City, according to a poll released Sunday by a group that aims to demonstrate that Mamdani’s anti-Israel views are not widely held among Jews.

On Friday afternoon, the New School student government voted to stop funding Hillel campus chapters at the New School and Baruch College, citing concerns over the organization’s support for Israel’s military.

The resolution was met with outrage from a number of Jewish leaders, who suggested that the decision to target Hillel — an organization aimed at facilitating a space for students to engage in Jewish life on campus — was antisemitic.

“Targeting a Jewish campus organization because it affirms Jewish identity is not about policy disagreement,” wrote Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council. “It crosses a line into the exclusion of Jewish students from campus life.”

Meanwhile, the New School’s administrators rejected the vote, saying the student senate “does not have the authority to determine the recognition, funding eligibility, or official status of registered student organizations.”