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A number of confrontations involving pro-Palestinian protesters took place in the general vicinity of Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue on Tuesday evening, where an Israeli immigration event was being held.

Pedestrians on Manhattan’s Upper East Side walked by the demonstration amid chants like “Death, death to the IDF,” and “Settlers settlers go back home, Palestine is ours alone.” Some protesters hurled insults like “Pedophile!” and “Rapist!” at the passersby. Counter-protesters fired back with “There is no Palestine!” and “Terrorists!”

Yelling matches even erupted between some protesters and locals entering their apartment buildings, as well as residents shouting down from their balconies.

One protester waved a large Hezbollah flag, and another wore a yellow bucket hat with the word “Hezbollah” written on it. A demonstrator ripped a “Messiah is here” poster with a photo of the Lubavitcher Rebbe off a traffic signal box and threw it in the trash.

There was one spot in the vicinity, however, with seemingly no disturbances: right outside the entrance to Park East.

That’s because police showed up in full force on Tuesday, with an apparent directive to prevent a repeat occurrence of November’s Park East demonstration where protesters harassed attendees from just feet away from the entrance. The incident sparked the push for “buffer zone” legislation that the City Council has subsequently passed.

“I know that there was a lot of introspection internally, to make sure that that didn’t happen again,” said Mitchell Silber, CEO of the Community Security Initiative, a Jewish security nonprofit that often works in coordination with the NYPD. “And everything we’ve seen since then has been, you know, a tremendous NYPD presence, preparation, since that event.”

Noting that the precinct is being led by the same commander as in November, Silber said before the event that the CSI was expecting close to 100 police officers outside it. East 67th and 68th Streets, where Park East’s front and rear face, were completely barricaded, as was 66th Street. When protesters eventually decided to march around the perimeter of the “frozen zone,” police pivoted with them, keeping them beyond the perimeter and clashing with protesters who tried to push past the barricades.

“Clearly, the police are being very very careful,” said Scott Richman, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s local branch, who was observing the protest.

Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, thanked NYPD on social media and its Jewish commissioner, Jessica Tisch, for its protest readiness and response. In November, Tisch apologized while speaking at a Shabbat service for the department’s lack of preparation then.

“People come to shul for many reasons: to pray, participate in community programs, prepare for Aliyah, build community, or say a prayer in memory of a loved one,” Treyger wrote. “No one should ever have to calculate personal risk before walking through the doors of a house of worship. No one!”

UJA-Federation of New York also thanked the police, and pointed to November’s Park East protest in a statement.

“Yet another outrageous and dangerous demonstration took place tonight outside @PESynagogue,” its statement read. “This is exactly what we warned about last November — and at the very same synagogue.”

The protest took place about a week after the passage of City Council Speaker Julie Menin’s “buffer zone” bill around houses of worship. The police response on Tuesday was not a result of that legislation, which does not take effect until June, and guides the NYPD to outline a protest response plan that won’t be implemented until July.

The impetus for the protest was an event being hosted at Park East called the “Great Israeli Real Estate Event,” which includes West Bank settlements in its list of possible destinations.

The event, which is occurring in eight cities and towns throughout May, says on its website that it offers attendees a chance to “listen to experts on a variety of topics — Aliyah, higher education in Israel, finances in Israel and more.”

Among the potential landing spots listed on its website is Gush Etzion, a cluster of Israeli settlements in the West Bank that most countries consider illegal, though not the United States or Israel.

In the hours leading up to the protest on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticized the event being held at Park East, while defending people’s right to enter the building.

“Mayor Mamdani is deeply opposed to the real estate expo this evening that includes the promotion of the sale of land in settlements in the Occupied West Bank. These settlements are illegal under international law and deeply tied to the ongoing displacement of Palestinians,” spokesperson Sam Raskin said in a statement.

He continued, “Our administration has also been clear that we are committed to ensuring safe entry and exit from any house of worship, and that such access never be in question while all protesters are able to exercise their First Amendment rights.”

In another statement focused on how police would prepare for the protest, Raskin wrote, “As is always the case, NYPD will be on-site tonight to ensure the safety of protestors and guarantee those interested in entering the synagogue can do so.”

Daniel Rosenthal, UJA-Federation of New York’s VP of Government Relations, criticized Mamdani’s statement, saying it ignored the rhetoric — including “We support Hamas here” chants — used at past protests staged by the anti-Zionist group PAL-Awda.

“At previous protests organized by this group, there have been calls for violence, including rhetoric that referenced death,” Rosenthal wrote. “What’s noticeably missing from the Mayor’s statement is a clear call for protesters to tone down the rhetoric.”

Some of the rhetoric on Tuesday included chants of “We don’t want no two state, we want ‘48,” “It is right to resist, Israel does not exist,” and “We will put you 6 feet under, Netanyahu in a bunker.” One sign read, “If protesting against GENOCIDE, RACISM, RAPE & PEDOPHILIA is ‘Antisemitic’ …so be it.”

A counter-protester wore a shirt with the logo of the Jewish Defense League, a disbanded group classified as a terrorist organization by the FBI that continues to provide inspiration for contemporary Jews who believe a forceful stance is needed to keep Jews safe.

Shortly before the protest, anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace condemned the Israeli real estate event at Park East, writing that “no one should enable the sale of stolen land, let alone a religious institution.”

Its statement also pointed to the fight over “buffer zone” legislation and said the event was “clearly an intentional provocation to undermine the gains made in the fight against this anti-democratic legislation, and an attempt to agitate support to muzzle free speech and restrict the right to protest.”

Matt Bernstein, a progressive Jewish influencer who advocates for Palestinians, hung around the protest and said in an interview that it seemed police had blocked off too large a radius outside Park East. (Police have said protesters will be allowed within “sight and sound” of the entrance of a location being protested, without allowing any interference, in accordance with the First Amendment.)

“I’m not familiar with the Park East Synagogue. And having been standing where both protesters and counter-protesters were standing, you would not know where it was,” Bernstein said. “I’m actually still figuring out where the synagogue is because the buffers are so large that it’s impossible to know.”

As for the “buffer zone” bill around educational facilities, which Mamdani vetoed, Richman said police enforcement around protests will remain the same with or without the legislation passing.

“It’s an important statement,” he said, referring to the bill. “But in terms of how it would change the situation if it were enacted, I don’t think it would change anything.”