Mamdani reiterates support for both right to protest and to enter synagogues after Park East rally redux

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The leaders gathered outside Congregation Machane Chodosh, one of several sites hit with swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti on Monday.

Elected officials and Jewish community leaders including City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Jewish Community Relations Council CEO Mark Treyger, Comptroller Mark Levine and Rep. Grace Meng rallied on Tuesday for the city to take action against an antisemitic vandalism spree in Queens.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside Park East Synagogue on the Upper East Side during an event promoting real estate sales in Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday night. Our Joseph Strauss was on the scene.

The demonstrators chanted “Death, death to the IDF” and “Settlers settlers go back home, Palestine is ours alone.” Dozens of pro-Israel counter-protesters responded with “There is no Palestine!” and “Terrorists!”

It was the second time that protesters targeted Park East in six months. In November, demonstrators picketed an event promoting immigration to Israel just feet away from the entrance, sparking a push for “buffer zone” legislation that has since been passed by the City Council but has not gone into effect. This time, police showed up in full force and kept protesters well over 100 feet away from the building.

Ahead of the standoff, Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticized the event at Park East while defending people’s right to enter the building. “Mayor Mamdani is deeply opposed to the real estate expo this evening that includes the promotion of the sale of land in settlements in the Occupied West Bank,” said spokesperson Sam Raskin.

Mamdani added on Wednesday, after the rally, that the had NYPD “ensured” both “the sacrosanct nature of the right to protest” and New Yorkers’ ability to “safely enter or exit from a house of worship.”