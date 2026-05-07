Potentially carving out left lane, Bores nabs backing of Bernie Sanders-affiliated group in NY-12

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Sarafa gave a combined $5,800 to Mamdani’s campaign and transition committee and another $10,000 to a super PAC that backed him. He has donated to a host of other progressive, pro-Palestinian politicians, including Brad Lander and Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Sarafa’s company, Cordoba Advisory Partners, has invested in AI technology allegedly used by police departments to surveil pro-Palestinian and Black Lives Matter protesters. Mamdani is a longtime pro-Palestinian advocate who also recently criticized the implications of AI for “human jobs” at a labor rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Rami Sarafa, a wealth management CEO who donated to Mayor Zohran Mamdani campaign and served on his inaugural committee, has ties to other investments that could be “awkward” for Mamdani, Politico reports .

Democratic candidates for Congress in NY-12, the coveted Manhattan district soon to be vacated by retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, grappled with the relationship between antisemitism and anti-Zionism during a forum at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue on Wednesday. Our Joseph Strauss was on the scene.

“I think there is a very real connection between anti-Zionism and antisemitism. They are not precisely the same thing but often when you see one you see the other,” said Micah Lasher, Nadler’s Jewish protegee.

Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy scion who has led in recent polls, took a different tack. “I don’t want antisemitism and anti-Zionism to be so linked. I don’t want people assuming that, because I am Jewish, that I hold a whole host of values and set principles that I don’t,” he said.

George Conway and Nina Schwalbe, a Jewish candidate who has trailed in the polls, also participated.