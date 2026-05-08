Yeshivas celebrate after Hochul says NY will opt into federal school choice tax credit

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Hochul made the announcement during a private event with leaders of Agudath Israel of America, an Orthodox group that vocally backed the school choice provision . Supporters of the federal program say it would allow many Jewish schools to eventually cover a majority of their scholarship needs, constituting a “major catalyst for Jewish day school affordability.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul told Orthodox Jewish advocates in a meeting on Thursday that New York will opt into the federal Educational Choice for Children Act, a tax credit program that will provide an annual $5 billion in K-12 scholarships nationwide starting in 2027, reports Yeshiva World News .

“With all due respect to the other Mike Bloomberg, Alex Bores is one of the smartest and most caring public servants in a country that desperately needs them,” said Bloomberg of Ohio, adding, “I wish I had more to give.”

Now, another Mike Bloomberg has entered the mix. Lasher’s rival Alex Bores received a $500 donation in March from Mike Bloomberg of Columbus, Ohio, according to Politico . This Bloomberg, a researcher working on energy affordability, said he previously lived in the contested NY-12 district — specifically on the Upper East Side, home to the billionaire former mayor.

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg committed in March to spend up to $5 million boosting his former staffer and fellow Jewish New Yorker , Assemblyman Micah Lasher, in the race to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler in Congress.

Lawrence Mayor Samuel Nahmias, who is Jewish, called the vandalism “despicable” and said those responsible would be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.” He added that the incident underscored the need for Lawrence’s recently approved initiative to install 160 public safety cameras.

A swastika was found carved into a window at the Long Island Rail Road station in Lawrence, a heavily Jewish area of Nassau County, reports the Long Island Herald .

Jewish real estate mogul Steven Roth compared New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “tax the rich” rhetoric this week to racial slurs and pro-Palestinian slogans on an earnings call for his company, Vornado Realty Trust.

“I consider the phrase ‘tax the rich’ when spit out with anger and contempt by politicians both here and across the country, to be just as hateful as some disgusting racial slurs and even the phrase, ‘from the river to the sea,’” Roth said, referring to the slogan commonly used at pro-Palestinian protests.

The remark by Roth, who has long been a notable philanthropist to Jewish causes, adds to mounting tensions between New York business leaders and Mamdani over his recently announced “pied-à-terre” tax on second homes valued at more than $5 million.