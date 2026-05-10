Abraham Foxman, transformative longtime director of the Anti-Defamation League, dies at 86

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Abraham Foxman, who helmed the Anti-Defamation League for nearly four decades until 2015, has died at 86.

Under Foxman’s leadership, the ADL transformed from a division of B’nai Brith into a muscular juggernaut running anti-bias educational and training programs, monitoring antisemitism in the United States and around the world and advocating for anti-discrimination legislation out of an array of regional offices. Foxman himself became a chief arbiter of what qualifies as antisemitism — and the granter of absolution when warranted. Some jokingly called him “the Jewish pope.”

“America and the Jewish people have lost a moral voice, a passionate advocate for the Jewish people and the state of Israel, and a remarkable leader,” Foxman’s successor, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, said in a statement announcing Foxman’s death on Sunday.

“Abe Foxman was an iconic Jewish leader who embraced the ideal of an America free from antisemitism and hate and who strongly believed that these scourges could be defeated if good people opposed it.”

Foxman was born in Poland in 1940 and survived the Holocaust after his parents entrusted him to his Catholic nanny. Against all odds, they survived, retrieving him in 1946 and moving with him to New York in 1950. Foxman attended the Yeshiva of Flatbush followed by the City College of New York and New York University Law School.

He joined the ADL as an assistant director of legal affairs in 1965 and rose through a series of positions — as head of Middle Eastern affairs, then head of international affairs — before becoming national director in 1987.

“We don’t have a slow season in our business,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency at the time. “What we deal with is words. We’ve learned that words have the power to kill, that words unchallenged, left in silence, words of bigotry, are part of our tradition.”

When Foxman retired in 2015, antisemitism appeared by many measures to be at all-time low in the United States. Foxman hesitated to take credit for any gains but said he had appreciated the chance to build a world animated by values very different from those that reigned during his childhood in Poland.

“I don’t take credit for it, but I’m part of the effort — not only of the American Jewish community, but of decent people in this country, to fight it,” Foxman told JTA at the time.

“To what extent did my experiences in the Shoah, the D.P. camps, my Catholicism have to do with that, I don’t know,” Foxman he added. “I have been very lucky. To get up every morning and to have an opportunity to try to make a difference in both fighting hate and building love — wow. I have been very privileged.”

On the eve of unprecedented polarization in the United States, Foxman was known for his willingness to call balls and strikes on all sides of the aisle — and to hug across the chasm.

“Abe Foxman was a mentor, a guide, and a towering presence in Jewish communal life. He showed a generation of leaders that fighting antisemitism demands clarity, courage, and the willingness to stand firm under pressure,” said William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, in a statement on Foxman’s death. “Abe’s voice carried moral authority because it came from conviction, experience, and an unbreakable commitment to the Jewish people.”

At a retirement party at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Manhattan in 2015, Foxman received accolades from Obama administration officials as well as from Tom Friedman, The New York Times columnist who had clashed with Foxman on Israel policy. (Friedman revealed that Foxman had been his counselor at Herzl Camp in Wisconsin, where a highlight each year was re-creating the Dreyfus Affair.)

The party also drew an appearance by Roger Ailes, the Fox News Channel chief who had faced Foxman’s wrath over the conspiracy musings of one-time Fox personality Glenn Beck. (Years later, Foxman would defend having awarded an honor to Fox’s owner, Rupert Murdoch, even after Greenblatt said Murdoch was stoking hate with the network.)

Within minutes of our first phone call I felt like family,” United Nations envoy Samantha Power said at the sendoff, describing their first interaction in Obama’s first term, when she was on the National Security Council. “We were yelling, interrupting one another and swearing. I think I almost ended this first phone call saying ‘Love you.’”

Nicole Munchnik, the ADL’s board chair, referred to Foxman’s famous warmth in a statement mourning his death.

“Abe Foxman helped build the modern liberal era of America. He was recognized across the globe as a great leader and passionate advocate for tolerance, a voice of the generation rebuilding in the shadow of the Shoah, and longtime advisor to American presidents and world leaders,” she said. “To those of us who knew him, Abe was a warm friend, advisor, spirited antagonist and hugger – all over lunch.”

Foxman is survived by his wife Golda; his daughters Michelle and Ariel; and four grandchildren.

This obituary will be updated.