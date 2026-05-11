NYC community garden that barred Zionist members will now allow them, following legal settlement

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Following a settlement in that lawsuit last week, “garden members will not be required to be anti-Zionist,” a parks department spokesperson told The Times of Israel .

After the requirement, adopted in 2024, was revealed, the city parks department told the Sunset Community Garden last year that it violated city rules . The garden then sued the city.

A community garden in Ridgewood, Queens, that faced penalties from the city for demanding that members sign a “statement of values” that included opposition to Zionism, antisemitism and “nationalist and/or racist beliefs” is dropping the requirement.

Jewish residents and elected officials rallied in Queens on Sunday to denounce a wave of antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas and messages praising Hitler, across synagogues and homes in Forest Hills and Rego Park last week.

Attendees waved Israeli flags and some speakers criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani for what they viewed as an inadequate response to antisemitism, according to AmNY.

“He’s playing both sides of the coin, trying to make everyone happy, condemning what happened, but then basically promoting the protest outside of our own synagogues here in this city this week,” said pro-Israel influencer Zach Sage Fox, referencing a pro-Palestinian protest outside Park East Synagogue during an event on real estate sales in Israel and the West Bank. Mamdani criticized the event and supported the right to protest, while also saying that visitors should be able to freely enter the synagogue.

Bruce Blakeman, the Republican Nassau County executive who is running for governor, also vowed to fight antisemitism in his remarks. He called Mamdani “un-American” and “antisemitic” to the New York Post.