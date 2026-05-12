Leader of ‘Maniac Murder Cult’ who plotted to poison Jewish children to be sentenced

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Michail Chkhikvishvili, a Georgian man who pleaded guilty to plotting to kill Jewish children in New York with poisoned candy , will be sentenced tomorrow morning in Brooklyn federal court.

The poll was commissioned by a pro-Goldman super PAC and found that Goldman could overcome Lander’s current 47-42 lead if voters are exposed to positive messaging about him and negative messaging about his opponent, according to City and State . Goldman is moving on that goal, rallying yesterday with Gov. Kathy Hochul , who has endorsed him.

A new poll shows Rep. Dan Goldman trailing 5 points behind his primary challenger Brad Lander, another Jewish Democrat who casts himself as more progressive and critical of Israel than Goldman.

The largest cluster of pro-Palestinian protesters featured a Hezbollah flag and chants of “Settlers, settlers go back home,” “Globalize the intifada,” and “Death to the IDF.” Some counter-protesters reportedly sang “May Your Village Burn,” a chant associated with Israel’s far right, according to the Times of Israel . Several skirmishes broke out and police made at least one arrest.

Previous protests drew accusations of antisemitism from Jewish leaders and spurred a “buffer zone” law recently passed by the New York City Council that allows police to insulate houses of worship from protesters.

Some attendees told our Grace Gilson that they “came to protect” the congregation and “show support” for Jews after a string of demonstrations outside synagogues hosting events on real estate sales in Israel and the West Bank.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters as well as pro-Israel counter-protesters flocked to an Israeli real estate event last night at Young Israel of Midwood, an Orthodox synagogue in the heavily Jewish Brooklyn neighborhood.

The latest wave of swastikas was discovered while Jews rallied in Forest Hills against the previous vandalism, according to QNS . The NYPD is investigating and NYC Parks crews have removed all of the graffiti.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who is Jewish, called the vandalism “yet another hateful incident meant to intimidate Jewish New Yorkers and divide our city” and said it underscored the need for the council’s plans to combat antisemitism through education and heightened security.

At least 11 swastikas were found spray-painted in Highland Park and Forest Park in Queens on Sunday, marking the borough’s second wave of antisemitic vandalism in less than a week. Similar graffiti targeted synagogues and homes in Queens on May 4.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke about the rise in antisemitic attacks since Oct. 7 at the 50th anniversary gala of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York last night in Manhattan. Our Joseph Strauss was in the room.

“I want you to know that I understand for many of you, having a Jewish police commissioner is deeply comforting,” said Tisch, who drew the biggest applause of the night. “Please know that I do not take that responsibility lightly. I feel it in my mind, in my bones, and in my heart, and it helps shape the work that I do to keep all communities safe.”

Tisch also introduced her mother, Merryl Tisch, who is the former chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents and was being honored by the JCRC.