🚨 DOJ suggests action against anti-Israel protesters in Brooklyn

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Protesters who appeared to assault a woman while demonstrating outside an Israeli real estate event in Brooklyn could be hit with federal charges, according to a senior Justice Department official.

“We are aware of this situation last night and are working with our colleagues in NYC to collect evidence and analyze potential charges,” said Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, on X. Dhillon responded to a video that appeared to show a woman being pushed and having her hair yanked during Monday’s demonstration outside Young Israel of Midwood, an Orthodox synagogue.

The NYPD has arrested four people after clashes between pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israel counter-protesters near the synagogue, which was hosting an Israeli real estate expo. Another video circulating on X appeared to show the same woman shouting at and spitting on an anti-Zionist rabbi.