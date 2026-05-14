Flag with Star of David and two swastikas raised at NYU ahead of commencement

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

It was not immediately clear who raised the flag or why. Some critics of Israel’s operations in Gaza have used imagery combining the Star of David and swastikas to imply that Israel is akin to the Nazis. Commencements have also been frontiers for student pro-Palestinian protest. NYU did away with live student speakers this year after a graduating student last year departed from approved remarks to condemn Israel.

“We are shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised on a flagpole overlooking Washington Square Park,” NYU spokesperson Wiley Norvell said to WSN, adding that administrators quickly removed the flag and were working with the NYPD to identify those responsible.

A blue and white flag displaying a Star of David, two swastikas and the letters “NYU” was seen hoisted over the roof of New York University’s Steinhardt building as graduates gathered for the school’s commencement on Wednesday, according to the student paper Washington Square News .

Sohail had expressed interest in converting to Judaism before the incident and was described by family members and prosecutors as having mental health concerns. He was initially charged with hate crimes, which were dropped.

Dan Sohail pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges of damaging religious property for ramming his car into the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in January. He admitted in Brooklyn federal court to intentionally damaging the building.

Chkhikvishvili, a Georgian national, was extradited to the United States from Moldova last year. He pleaded guilty to plotting to kill Jewish children in New York with poisoned candy, along with inciting other mass casualty attacks worldwide.

Michail Chkhikvishvili, the leader of an online neo-Nazi group called the maniac Murder Cult, was sentenced to 15 years in prison at a Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will no longer give the commencement address at the Jewish Theological Seminary’s graduation ceremony, the school’s chancellor announced on Thursday morning.

In an email to students, faculty, and guests, JTS Chancellor Shuly Rubin Schwartz expressed “deep regret” that Herzog would not be in attendance. The email also included a letter from Herzog, dated May 12, which did not disclose the reason for his absence.

JTS students had criticized Herzog’s scheduled appearance in a letter that accused him of inciting violence against civilians in Gaza and not taking action against settler violence in the West Bank.