Isaac Herzog cancels attendance at JTS commencement, which some students protested

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog will no longer give the commencement address at the Jewish Theological Seminary’s commencement ceremony, the school’s chancellor announced in an email Thursday morning.

In the email sent to students, faculty, and guests announcing Herzog would not appear at next week’s commencement, JTS Chancellor Shuly Rubin Schwartz expressed “deep regret” that he would not be in attendance. The email also included an attached letter from Herzog, dated May 12, which did not disclose why he would be absent.

“JTS is among the Jewish world’s most esteemed institutions, and its bond with the State of Israel and the Jewish people runs deep,” Herzog wrote in his letter. “Regrettably, due to circumstances that prevent my travel to New York at this time, I will be unable to join you in person for the ceremony on May 19.”

Herzog’s scheduled appearance had drawn criticism from some current students of the Conservative Jewish seminary, who signed a letter addressed to Schwartz and the board of trustees expressing their disappointment with the choice due to “Herzog’s pro-war sentiments.”

The letter specifically cited Herzog signing artillery shells to be sent to Gaza with the words “I rely on you,” and comments the signatories said were an incitement to violence against Palestinian civilians.

On Wednesday, Herzog told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency following an appearance in Jerusalem that he did not think there would be protests at the graduation. He also said, “It has nothing to do with my plans,” without elaborating. His decision not to attend had not been made public at that time.

In his letter to Schwartz, Herzog wrote that he planned to share his remarks by video on the day of commencement. He will also receive his honorary degree at a later date. Also to receive honorary degrees at commencement are Rabbi Edward Feld, journalist Ruth Marcus, actress Debra Messing, and academic Peter Schäfer.

As a teenager, Herzog worked at Camp Ramah in New England, a Jewish summer camp affiliated with the Jewish Theological Seminary.

A spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city was aware of the cancellation but had played no role in it. Mamdani, who opposes Israel, has said he would seek to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court on charges related to his prosecution of the war in Gaza, if Netanyahu comes to the city. Herzog does not face such a warrant.

Herzog’s change of plans comes amid turmoil in the Israeli government, which appears likely to begin the process of dissolving next week ahead of planned elections. It also comes during a ceasefire in the U.S.-Israel war on Iran that U.S. President Donald Trump said this week “hangs by a thread.”

Deborah Danan contributed reporting.