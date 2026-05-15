This Jewish lawyer is running against a rabbi to represent the Upper West Side in Albany

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To explain his outlook on Israel, Eli Northrup, a candidate for New York State Assembly on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, reaches into his bag and pulls out a copy of Moment magazine.

The American Jewish magazine founded by Elie Wiesel has run a piece that encapsulates his views perfectly, Northrup says. He points to a piece titled “The Word Zionism is Dead” that argues that the terms Zionist and Zionism have “outlived their usefulness both as concepts and as terms.” It also says that “giving up the word Zionism doesn’t mean not supporting the existence of Israel.”

“And I agree with that,” Northrup said. ”It’s something that was maybe a useful term, and people identify with it, but I don’t know that it’s serving us to be categorizing people as Zionist or anti-Zionist. I certainly don’t see myself in those terms.”

Then he adds another detail: His mother, Jody Bolz, is Moment’s poetry editor.

If that isn’t on the nose for an Upper West Side Jewish Democrat, here’s another detail: Northrup’s campaign headquarters are housed in the former home of Silver Moon Bakery, the longtime purveyor of challah in Morningside Heights.

Northrup, a public defender and policy advocate, is running against Stephanie Ruskay, who aims to become what her campaign says would be the first woman rabbi to a state legislature in U.S. history. Ruskay is an associate dean at the Jewish Theological Seminary in the district and previously worked for American Jewish World Service and the Jewish Service Corps.

Northrup has emerged as the left-leaning candidate in a left-leaning district, drawing an endorsement on Friday from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the doyen of the progressive movement.

But he and Ruskay have a lot in common: They both want to build more affordable housing and fill the district’s many vacant storefronts. They’re both committed to supporting unions and enforcing labor laws. And they both want to fight President Donald Trump and abolish ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Still, there is one big area of daylight between them: Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani won the Upper West Side in the general election last year, but has maintained a tense relationship with segments of the Jewish community since his election in part because of his anti-Israel outlook. Those tensions have deepened as he’s opposed some legislation introduced in response to pro-Palestinian protests outside synagogues.

Northrup, who volunteered for Mamdani’s campaign during last year’s election and knows him from his time as an Assembly member, is a full-throated supporter of the mayor, and lamented that he was “turned into a caricature” during the election. (Like Mamdani, Northrup performed hip-hop before turning to politics, as one of the leads in the act Pants Velour that achieved minor fame 15 years ago with a song about the actor Charlie Sheen.)

Ruskay gave a more tempered response about Mamdani in an interview in December.

“When we agree, I’ll be very excited to work together, and when we don’t agree or when I know that I represent people who have a very different perspective from what’s happening, then my job is to bring that into the room,” Ruskay said, calling it both an “exciting and anxiety-provoking” prospect.

Northrup opposes the push for statewide buffer zone legislation around houses of worship, and agreed with Mamdani’s decision to veto a citywide bill pertaining to educational facilities, saying it would chill free speech. Ruskay, meanwhile, supports the state buffer zone law.

“What I see with all of this stuff is: Jews in the city feel unsafe and feel threatened. And that’s coming from a real place,” Northrup said.

But Northrup said the bills feel more symbolic rather than addressing the issue of rising antisemitism. The most effective way to keep Jews safe, he believes, is with multifaith education and building alliances across communities.

Northrup is endorsed by the New York Working Families Party and a number of state electeds, as well as New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. He’s also been endorsed by Helen Rosenthal, who represented the Upper West Side on the City Council for eight years. Northrup is a member of left-wing group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, whose political arm, the Jewish Vote, endorsed him. Northrup said he doesn’t want to see himself be turned into a caricature because of his support for Mamdani, and that he hopes voters evaluate him based on his own merits. Northrup, who also picked up a major boost from the democratic socialist Sanders on Friday, is not endorsed or a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“Eli, whom I know personally, came canvassing [for Kamala Harris] with my group in Pennsylvania in 2024. He’s one of the most decent people I have met,” said Arlene Geiger, founder and leader of the Upper West Side Action Group, which endorsed Northrup. “More to the point, he is the policy director for Bronx Defenders whom everyone speaks of exceptionally highly as a defense lawyer, advocate and human being.”

Geiger pointed to Northrup’s experience working on legislation in Albany. “He knows the political landscape and can be an effective progressive voice there,” she said.

Ruskay, meanwhile, has garnered endorsements from figures including former borough president Ruth Messinger, as well as the current borough president Brad Hoylman-Sigal, City Comptroller Mark Levine and City Council member Shaun Abreu, who represents part of the Upper West Side and Morningside Heights.

Both sides have been boosted by outside spending in the race. Ruskay has been backed by the super PAC Westside Progress, which is partly funded by real estate developers, while an online gambling super PAC boosted Northrup by spending on attack ads against Ruskay; Northrup denounced those ads.

Like Ruskay, Northrup has never served in elected office. But Northrup says that from his advocacy work at the Bronx Defenders, he has experience writing bills and forming coalitions to get them passed, and has built relationships in Albany and sees “where the levers of power are.”

Northrup ran for the same Assembly seat — which covers parts of the Upper West Side, Morningside Heights and West Harlem — in 2024, losing to fellow Jewish candidate Micah Lasher, who’s now running for Congress.

Northrup is originally from a large Jewish community in Bethesda, Maryland, and said he grew up attending services at Temple Sinai. He later went to Cornell University before ending up in New York City. He occasionally attends services at the Upper West Side’s B’nai Jeshurun, and said his Jewish restaurant of choice is Barney Greengrass.

His Jewish grandfather worked on Supreme Court cases to combat antisemitism and racial segregation in the 1950s — something Northrup saw both as an inspiration for his career as a public defender, and as a reflection of Jewish values.

Though Northrup is an ally of Mamdani, the two aren’t in lockstep on everything, including their views on Israel.

“Israel exists and it’s a nation, and we should hold it accountable like we hold the United States accountable, and criticize it like we criticize the United States when we don’t like what it’s doing,” Northrup said.

Asked about the “Not On Our Dime Act,” which Mamdani introduced in the State Assembly in 2023 with the goal of blocking donations to West Bank settlements, Northrup said he supports the goal of preventing New York from investing in “any non-profit that supports the violation of international law, whether it’s in Israel or other countries.”

Northrup added, however, that he’d like to see the bill “tailored in a way to achieve its goal” that doesn’t “have unintended consequences,” like targeting nonprofits that do humanitarian work in the West Bank.

But foreign policy, Northrup clarified, would not be his focus in the state legislature.

“My priorities are about making this neighborhood affordable and protecting us from Trump and, like, getting rid of scaffolding,” he said.