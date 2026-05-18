NYC Jewish leaders condemn Mamdani’s official Nakba Day video as divisive and one-sided

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani is drawing intense criticism from New York City’s Jewish leaders over a message and video he posted to social media on Friday just hours before Shabbat began.

The video, produced by City Hall staffers, features a Palestinian-American woman in her 80s, a resident of New York City for nearly 60 years, describing her experience as a child in 1948 when she and her family fled their home because, as she said, “the Zionists were coming into Jerusalem.”

“Today marks Nakba Day, an annual day of remembrance to commemorate the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians between 1947 and 1949 during the creation of the State of Israel and the year that followed,” Mamdani wrote, introducing the video. “Inea is a New Yorker and a Nakba survivor. She shared her story with us — one of home, tradition and memory over generations.”

In the video, the woman, Inea Bushnaq, a noted author and translator whose books include “The Arabs in Israel,” shows off traditional Palestinian art and describes her feelings of displacement and wistful memories of her childhood home. Visible in several shots is an orange-hued poster featuring the Dome of the Rock, the mosque in Jerusalem, with the words “Visit Palestine.”

Text accompanying Bushnaq’s account explains that Nakba is the Arabic word for “catastrophe” and says that Jewish armies killed “thousands of Palestinians” and carried out “dozens of massacres,” with footnotes citing Israeli historians Ilan Pappe and Benny Morris alongside the United Nations and the Palestinian scholar Rashid Khalidi.

The video marked a milestone for a New York City mayor — though it was not out of character for Mamdani, a longtime pro-Palestinian activist.

“For the first time in the history of the Great City of New York, its Mayor names and remembers the Nakba,” tweeted Asad Dandia, a historian and Mamdani supporter. “And I get to be alive to see it.”

Pro-Palestinian Jewish voices applauded Mamdani’s message, too. “Jewish New Yorkers say: End the ongoing Nakba! Thank you @NYCMayor for using your platform in this way,” the local chapter of the group Jewish Voice for Peace posted on Sunday night.

But for many Jewish leaders in the city, the video elicited sharp anger, including from some who have largely withheld public criticism during the first months of Mamdani’s term.

The anger reflected what the leaders said was a distorted presentation of Middle East history, coming after Mamdani neglected to mark Israeli Independence Day, which his predecessors have typically chosen to honor.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and have never seen this kind of anger from moderate Jewish NYC leaders who tried working with @NYCMayor Mamdani,” tweeted David Greenfield, a former City Council member who leads the nonprofit Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, on Sunday.

Israeli Independence Day and Nakba Day are two perspectives on the same events. For Israelis and their supporters, including many Jews around the world, it is important to celebrate the historic return of Jewish sovereignty in the land of their origin after millennia of wandering and persecution.

For Palestinians and their supporters, including an increasing swath of leftists, the events are best summed up by the Arabic word for “catastrophe,” describing the displacement of an estimated 700,000 Arabs who fled or were expelled during the lead-up to and immediate aftermath of the birth of the new nation.

A handful of left-wing Israelis have sought to commemorate the costs of Israeli independence to Palestinians without opposing the creation of a Jewish state. But more often, both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian voices have argued that Nakba Day represents a narrative meant to delegitimize Israel.

Jewish critics of Mamdani’s video said it omitted essential context about the conditions under which mass Palestinian displacement took place.

“Mayor Mamdani: the refugees you post about exist because 22 Arab states launched a war to destroy Israel on May 15, 1948—rejecting the UN plan that also called for a Palestinian state. In its aftermath, 800,000 Jews were expelled from Arab lands. Your post mentions none of this,” the UJA-Federation of New York tweeted minutes before Shabbat began. (The group posted an addendum after Shabbat correcting the record: Only five Arab states launched the war, but 22 refused to accept Palestinian refugees.)

The group added, “And you chose 5:40 PM on Friday to post it — as Jewish New Yorkers prepare to light Shabbat candles. We noticed.”

UJA’s vice president of government affairs, Daniel Rosenthal, was harsher in his criticism. “On the same day the feds indicted a terrorist for planning to blow up a NYC synagogue, the Mayor is busy putting out taxpayer-funded social media propaganda,” he tweeted. “This administration is not serious about Jewish safety.”

Today marks Nakba Day, an annual day of remembrance to commemorate the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians between 1947 and 1949 during the creation of the State of Israel and the year that followed. Inea is a New Yorker and a Nakba survivor. She shared her story with us… pic.twitter.com/z2PBOaJq5Z — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 15, 2026

Rosenthal later added, “Every opportunity the Mayor has had to lead as a unifying and inclusive leader, he has instead chosen to deepen division, inflame tensions, and fail in his fundamental responsibility to bring people together.”

Mark Treyger, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, also emphasized missing context in a long tweet on Friday. Noting that most Jewish New Yorkers hold “ancestral, spiritual, historic, and deeply personal” connections to Israel, he said telling a limited story was contributing to their sense of unease at a time of growing antisemitism.

“Referencing this chapter of history without acknowledging the full history, including the post-World War II U.N. partition plan supporting two states for two peoples, which Jews accepted, does nothing to advance understanding,” Treyger tweeted. “New Yorkers should expect leadership that lowers the temperature, brings people together, and makes every community feel seen, respected, and safe, including Jewish New Yorkers.”

After Shabbat, more critical reactions accumulated. Calling the Nakba post “beyond the pale,” Rabbi Avi Weiss, a Modern Orthodox rabbi from the Bronx who has been a vocal critic of Mamdani, issued a statement saying that all New York Jewish organizations “should boycott him, refuse to meet with him, and decline to invite him to communal functions.”

Joey Saban, a Sephardic Jew and state Assembly member from Brooklyn, called the post “disgusting propaganda” that ignored a record of Jewish displacement following the creation of the state of Israel.

“Arabs rejected peace, invaded to annihilate Israel, and lost. You deliberately make no mention and erase the 850,000 Jews violently expelled from Arab lands, stripped of everything and denied any ‘right of return’ — my family being one of them,” he tweeted on Sunday night. To the mayor, he wrote, “You are responsible for endangering the Jewish community with your rhetoric!”

Yaacov Behrman, an activist affiliated with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement based in Crown Heights, said the video’s presentation of history undercut Mamdani’s argument that his opposition to recent fairs promoting Israeli real estate was limited to their inclusion of properties in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

“You cannot have it both ways,” Behrman tweeted. “You cannot argue that the ‘settlements’, which began after 1967 following Israel’s victory in a war against neighboring states, are the root cause of the conflict, condemn them relentlessly, and justify marches through Jewish neighborhoods in New York over so called ‘illegal’ land sales in the West Bank, while simultaneously condemning the very founding of the State of Israel itself through a one sided narrative built on distortion and falsehoods.”

The Nakba video elicited a host of specific rejoinders meant to discredit it. Some critics mocked it for featuring a “Visit Palestine” poster that was originally designed in the prestate period by a Jewish artist (and reissued in the 1990s by a Jewish coexistence advocate, a move that turned it into a symbol of Palestinian solidarity).

Others pointed out that Bushnaq comes from a Muslim family that moved to Palestine in the 1880s out of fear of persecution in Europe — exactly the force that propelled Jewish immigrants to the land as well.

And some noted that while historians have documented cases where Jewish militias forced Arabs from their villages, in Jerusalem, Arab leaders are understood to have ordered Arab families to leave to facilitate more intense urban warfare.

Yet Behrman also wrote that he thought the particulars of the historical record were beside the point. Noting that he had “largely remained silent” since Mamdani took office because he hoped constructive criticism would make an impact on the mayor, he wrote, “The tweet’s one sided narrative deepens division instead of advancing peace, coexistence, and understanding, and it should never have been posted by the mayor of New York City.”

The episode comes as tensions simmer ahead of the Israel Day parade on May 31, which Mamdani is expected to skip. He said during the campaign last year that while he would direct the New York Police Department to protect the march, organized by the JCRC, he did not intend to participate. His office reiterated that intention this month.