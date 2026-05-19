Pop star Harry Styles to ‘Viva Palestina’ concertgoer in Amsterdam: ‘Correct’

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On the opening night of his world tour beginning in Amsterdam on Saturday, global superstar Harry Styles backed a brief pro-Palestinian chant from the crowd. It was his first public comment on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after years of expressing an affinity for Jewish culture.

The Amsterdam concert Saturday was the first of his Together, Together tour, held at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Following Styles’ remarks about “changing the world together,” in between songs, an attendee shouted, “Viva, Viva Palestina” (meaning, “Long Live Palestine”), to which Styles replied, “Correct.”

Harry Styles responds to fan yelling “Viva Palestina” at his concert in Amsterdam: “Correct” (https://t.co/fIg4X3XDfO) pic.twitter.com/NpHKGfFMUl — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 18, 2026

It’s the first time the 32-year-old has made any public remarks on the conflict, but one of Styles’ tour charity partners is Choose Love, a humanitarian organization that works with displaced communities around the world, including those from Gaza.

Styles is newly engaged to actor Zoë Kravitz, who is Jewish, and as a teenager, he often tweeted transliterated Hebrew well wishes for various Jewish holidays. While competing on the British talent show The X Factor in 2010, where he rose to stardom, Styles stayed with the Orthodox Jewish Winston family, with whom he became close and considers mentors. In 2014, Styles announced that his New Year’s resolution was to learn Hebrew.

Saturday’s show was the latest demonstration of pro-Palestine solidarity in the concert space since the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. Some performers have integrated pro-Palestine activism into their concerts by creating large displays with flags and visuals accusing Israel of genocide. Others have called for an end to the war in Gaza, and some have dedicated entire concerts to raising funds for Palestinian charities.

Other articles, including some who are Jewish, have faced hecklers making pro-Palestine comments who were later removed by security. In Britain, a member of the Irish band Kneecap faced terrorism charges for holding a Hezbollah flag, though they were later dropped. Kneecap has been vocally pro-Palestine since they formed in 2017.