Barney Frank, longtime Jewish congressman from Massachusetts, dies at 86

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Barney Frank, the Jewish Democrat who advocated for LGBTQ rights in Congress and who coauthored the last major finance reform bill, has died at 86.

The former Massachusetts representative died in hospice care at home in Ogunquit, Maine, where he lived with his husband, Jim Ready, close family friends told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Frank served in Congress for 32 years as a progressive until his retirement in 2013. Among his signature accomplishments were co-authoring the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010 in response to the banking crisis and pushing for the repeal of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy in the U.S. military.

In fighting for gay rights, Frank was motivated by his own experience as a gay man. When he came out in 1987, he was the first member of Congress to choose to do so. He became the first member of Congress to enter a same-sex marriage in 2012.

In his last weeks, Frank made an effort to share his warnings for the Democratic Party at a time of change. To JTA, he said party leaders should join with the progressive wing in pressing to cut off aid to Israel until Israeli leaders change their policies — a decision that he had been hard to reach given the liberal Zionism with which he was raised in New Jersey in the years surrounding Israel’s creation.

“I guess I held on longer than I should have to, ‘Well, we can work with them,’” Frank said about the current Israeli government. “But it’s become clear to me, particularly due to what they’re allowing to happen in the West Bank, that it is important morally and politically to repudiate the policy of supporting Israel’s military activity.”

This obituary will be updated.