Poll shows wide lead for Brad Lander as he and Dan Goldman weigh in on food coop’s possible Israel boycott

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Lander, a close ally of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, signaled to the Forward that he would vote against the resolution if he were a member. “Principled people can disagree here,” said Lander. “Boycotts, divestments, and sanctions are legitimate tools of advocacy campaigns. Unlike my opponent, I don’t believe all opposition to Israel is antisemitic.”

Goldman urged members of the food coop to vote against the resolution, according to the Forward . He said in a statement that a boycott “only succeeds at shifting the responsibility for the Israeli government’s actions to American Jews — which is quintessential antisemitism.”

The two men have weighed in on the Park Slope Food Coop’s proposed boycott of Israeli products, which will go up for a vote next week.

“Zionist organizations and their supporters throw childish tantrum as their efforts to portray Mamdani as an antisemite fall apart before their eyes,” said the newspaper’s front page, shared by The Forward’s Jacob Kornbluh . Satmar Rabbi Moshe Indig, who endorsed Mamdani during his campaign, attended the Shavuot event .

Der Blatt, a Yiddish newspaper affiliated with the Orthodox Jewish Satmar sect, defended Mamdani against Jewish groups that boycotted his pre-Shavuot celebration at Gracie Mansion on Monday. The event came the day after Mamdani released a video commemorating Nakba Day, which some Jewish leaders decried as “one-sided.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin on Wednesday announced a revised version of a “buffer zone” bill to limit protests around schools, this time excluding colleges and universities. Mamdani vetoed the original bill in April.

Council Member Eric Dinowitz told our Joseph Strauss that the new Schools Safe Access bill was “slightly tweaked” to gain “more broad support” from city lawmakers. “There were some members who were uncomfortable with the ‘educational facility’ piece, so we targeted it towards early childhood centers, pre-K and K-to-12 schools,” said Dinowitz.

The legislation was initially introduced as part of a package in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests outside synagogues hosting Israeli real estate events that included the promotion of West Bank settlements. The demonstrations sparked outrage among major Jewish groups and leaders.