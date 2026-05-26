Jewish legislator counters ‘Not on Our Dime’ act

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Meanwhile, Mamdani faces roiling discontent from pro-Israel New Yorkers over his continued alignment with the Palestinian cause from Gracie Mansion. The pro-Israel group #EndJewHatred will protest outside his residence at 7 p.m. today, demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul “remove Mayor Mamdani over his failure to address rising radicalization and anti-American extremism in New York City.”

Novakhov’s response proposes “Ending New York funding of Hamas violence.” “While Zohran Mamdani and his fellow Democrats attack Jewish charities and demonize Israel, our bill cracks down on support for Hamas and foreign terrorist activity,” Novakhov said on X .

“Not on Our Dime” was originally proposed in 2023 by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, then an Assembly member, and failed to pass. Assembly member Diana Moreno led a coalition of Democratic legislators in reintroducing the bill on Friday.

Michael Novakhov, a Republican Jewish member of the New York Assembly who calls himself a “proud Zionist,” announced on Sunday that he was relaunching his “Not on Our Dollar” bill in response to his colleagues relaunching “Not on Our Dime,” which aims to block New York charities from funding Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Brad Lander, the candidate challenging Rep. Dan Goldman in a heated Democratic primary for his NY-10 seat in Manhattan and Brooklyn, said that Israel was heading toward a “genocide” in Lebanon during a speech at the Al-Khoei Islamic Center this month.

Lander has differentiated himself from Goldman partly through stronger criticism of Israel. He was favored to win the race by 34 points, with 57% of the vote to Goldman’s 23%, in a new poll from Emerson College and PIX 11.

During his remarks at the Queens mosque, Lander identified himself as a “proud Jewish New Yorker” who believed that “Israel’s genocide in Gaza is a desecration, is a violation of the understanding that everyone is created in God’s image.” He reiterated that he would vote against any further U.S. military aid for Israel in Congress.