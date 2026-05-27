🕍 New York state passes 50-foot ‘buffer zone’ around houses of worship

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

New York lawmakers approved a 50-foot security “buffer zone” around houses of worship as part of the state budget on Tuesday. The measure responds to a string of pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the past year outside synagogues holding Israeli real estate events in NYC.

The legislation makes it a misdemeanor for protesters to “knowingly” put people who are accessing a house of worship “in reasonable fear for their safety.” It also encompasses community centers and religious schools.

The UJA-Federation of New York applauded the measure, saying it would “help ensure safe access to critical community institutions and safeguard the right to worship free of harassment and intimidation.”

Micah Lasher, one of the Assembly members who introduced the bill and a Democratic candidate for Congress in Manhattan’s NY-12, said in a statement to JTA that the legislation “sends a strong message that the state is committed to protecting places of religious observance and the New Yorkers who visit them, at a time of greater threat than any in recent history.”

The legislation follows a city-level law insulating houses of worship from protests. That measure, which initially included a 100-foot buffer zone, was watered down to require the NYPD to develop safety plans during demonstrations. After the City Council passed this measure with a veto-proof majority, it became law without Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s signature in April.